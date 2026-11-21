Hyderabad:

Telangana Youth Congress leaders staged a protest and allegedly vandalised property at Meta's office in Hyderabad on Friday. The workers staged a protest, led by Telangana Youth Congress president Jakkidi Shivacharan Reddy, alleging that Meta suspended or restricted Instagram accounts and removed posts belonging to key functionaries, including IYC national president Uday Bhanu Chib and national in-charge Manish Sharma.

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Police said around 25 Congress activists carrying placards entered the access-controlled Sky View premises, which houses Meta's office, at around 3 pm. The protesters raised slogans, ran through the premises, and damaged flower pots and other objects in a corridor before staging a sit-in.

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Videos circulating online showed protesters moving through corridors and near the cafeteria area, with a flowerpot being smashed outside the building. Around 20-21 protesters were taken into preventive custody and released after approximately three hours. The protesters raised slogans against Meta and the BJP-led central government, alleging political interference on social media platforms. They demanded that the company restore access to certain posts and accounts.

Similar protests were also reported by Youth Congress units in other cities, including Mumbai and Gurugram. In Mumbai, protesters also burnt a poster of IT and Information & Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

'Grow a spine'

The Indian Youth Congress (IYC), in a post on X, asked Meta to "grow a spine" and issued a seven-day ultimatum to restore the restricted accounts and posts. It threatened to escalate its protest "in the courts, on the streets, and at offices too" if its demands were not met.

In a post on X addressing "BJP ka Beta - META," the Youth Congress declared that India is a democracy rather than "Modi's private property," and warned the company to restore restricted accounts and posts within seven days. Calling on Meta to "grow a spine" and operate as a neutral platform rather than a "BJP's frontal organisation," and threatened escalations "in the courts, on the streets, and at your offices too" if its demands are not met.

The IYC demanded that restrictions on the accounts of opposition leaders, journalists and influencers be removed. "You have seven days. Remove all restrictions from the accounts of opposition leaders, journalists and influencers," the post said.

Issuing a further warning, the organisation threatened demonstrations at Meta's offices across the country if the company did not meet its demands. "Otherwise, we will enter your offices across the country and stage such protests that it will become difficult for you to do business in India! This is the final warning," it added.

'Party of goons'

Meanwhile, BJP National Spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari on Saturday criticised the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) over its protest at Meta offices, calling Congress a "party of goons".

In a post on X, Bhandari accused IYC workers of vandalising Meta's office in Hyderabad and displaying the incident on social media. "Congress is a party of goons! Goons of Indian Youth Congress are not only vandalised and destroyed Meta's office in Hyderabad, & also are flaunting it on social media!" Bhandari wrote.

He also referred to the IYC protest at the World AI Summit, alleging that party workers had insulted India by entering the event without clothes. "Recall how they insulted India at World AI Summit by barging naked at the Summit!" he said.

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