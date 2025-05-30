Will K Kavitha launch new party? Here's what BRS MLC said over leaked letter to father and internal sabotage K Kavitha has launched a scathing attack on her party leadership (BRS) and insiders following the leak of a letter she had written to her father and party chief KCR.

Hyderabad:

K Kavitha, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC, has launched a strong critique of her own party’s leadership following the leak of a personal letter she had written to her father and party chief, K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR). Speaking to the media, Kavitha expressed deep disappointment over internal sabotage, alleging that BRS is being weakened from within, and warned against efforts to merge the party with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Kavitha wrote letters to KCR

"I have written hundreds of letters. What’s wrong with that?" Kavitha questioned, visibly upset. “I want to know who leaked the letter. Instead of finding the culprit, the party is targeting me.” She further claimed that individuals had approached her under the guise of representing KCR, only to mislead her with false information. “I feel betrayed. People came to me pretending to be messengers from KCR and misinformed me,” she said.

Kavitha was firm in her opposition to any potential merger between BRS and BJP. “There was a proposal to merge BRS with BJP while I was in jail. I opposed it then, and I oppose it now,” she declared, adding that attempts are still being made through intermediaries like Chandrababu Naidu. “I told them clearly- BRS must not be handed over to the BJP. I’m willing to go to jail for a year, but I won’t let this happen.”

My defeat was orchestrated by insiders with ties to BJP: Kavitha alleges party members

She did not mince words when accusing party insiders of undermining her in the recent elections. “Why is BRS so weak today? Who are the converts within? Are there BJP moles inside?” she asked, highlighting that her defeat was orchestrated by insiders with ties to the BJP.

Kavitha criticised the leadership for turning a blind eye. “Hospitals of BJP leaders were inaugurated by whom? Party converts are to blame. KCR must act to plug the leaks and control the infiltrators,” she insisted, cautioning that continued weakness would create space for both the BJP and Congress to gain ground. “The party cannot just live on tweets,” she added.

She also lashed out at the party's silence in the face of what she described as a coordinated smear campaign. “Some people and media platforms are targeting me with false narratives. The party, however, remains silent. When other senior leaders were attacked, the party defended them immediately- but not in my case,” she noted. “Don’t send your paid influencers after me. If I start speaking out, it won’t be pleasant.”

Will not deny possibility of forming new party: BRS MLC

On the topic of her political future, Kavitha acknowledged that there’s an active effort to sideline her within BRS. “There’s a conspiracy to push me out. But I remain loyal to KCR- I will work only under his leadership, no one else’s.” When asked about forming a new party, she didn’t rule it out. “Why should I deny that possibility? Who knows what the future holds?”.