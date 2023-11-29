Telangana Exit Poll Results 2023 LIVE Streaming: When and where to watch it? Check all details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Telangana Chief Minister and BRS leader K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Telangana Exit Poll Result 2023: As Telangana's final round of Assembly elections comes to an end today, November 30, the exit poll results will be made public. After 6:30 pm, several media outlets will release the findings of their various exit polls. Along with Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram went for polls between November 7 and November 30. While voting in Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan and Mizoram occurred in one phase, voting in Chhattisgarh was conducted over two phases on November 7 and November 17. On December 3, the results of all state Assembly elections will be announced. Earlier, the Election Commission of India (ECI) had put a ban on publishing any exit polls from 7 am on November 7 till 6:30 pm on November 30. Election Coverage

When and where to watch Telangana Exit Poll Results 2023?

How many Assembly seats are there in Telangana?

There are 119 Assembly constituencies in Telangana. 19 seats are reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and 12 seats are reserved for Scheduled Tribes (STs) in the state. The term of the present Telangana Assembly is from January 17, 2019 to January 16, 2024. Bharat Rashtra Samithi's (BRS) K Chandrasekhar Rao, popularly known as KCR, is the present Chief Minister of the state. The Congress and the BJP are the other two important parties in the state. In the 2018 Telangana Assembly Election, the BRS (then the Telangana Rashtra Samithi) emerged as the winner with 88 seats. The Congress party managed to win 19 seats in the Assembly. KCR returned as the Chief Minister for the second time. He was the Chief Minister from 2014 to 2018.

What are exit polls?

After exercising their right to vote, voters can express their sentiments through exit polls or surveys, which is a helpful tool. Using election exit polls is one trustworthy way to forecast the outcome of the vote or the final result. For the exit polls, data from voters in different areas and constituencies has been collected outside of polling booths. Numerous media outlets also carry out surveys or opinion polls prior to elections.

Opinion polls or surveys are conducted prior to voting, while exit polls or surveys are conducted afterwards. Post-election surveys, often known as exit polls, are used to learn more about the intentions of voters. Prior to the actual counting day, the primary goal of these exit surveys is to ascertain voter preferences. Based on the responses from voters, each of these organisations subsequently releases these exit polls.

What is the process to conduct exit polls?

When conducting exit polls, most media outlets employ random sample techniques. However, some organisations also decide to use systematic sampling to determine the outcome. Voters of different ages, sexes, castes, and regions are asked whom they voted for.