US national, 41, found dead inside hotel room in Hyderabad; police launch probe

A 41-year-old US national was found dead inside a luxury hotel room in Hyderabad, the police said on Friday. The man was identified as Michael Brian Lee, who was a resident of California.

According to the Telangana Police, Lee had arrived in Hyderabad on November 2, along with his business partner David for a business meeting. He was staying at the Marriott Executive Apartments at SLN Terminus, which comes under the jurisdiction of the Gachibowli Police Station.

Lee had failed to respond to the hotel staff's repeated calls on November 4 after which they entered the Room Number 1218 on the 12th floor, where he was found in unconscious state. The staff immediately alerted the emergency services, but the medical staff declared him dead.

"Information was immediately given to the 108 ambulance service. The medical personnel who reached the spot examined him and confirmed that he had already died. On receiving the information, Gachibowli police reached the scene, inspected the premises, registered a case, and initiated an investigation," the police said, as quoted by news agency ANI.

Police register case, launch probe

The cause of the death is not known yet and the police have registered a case. The police said the area has been examined and Lee's body would be sent for post-mortem report following which further details will be revealed.

"The cause of death will be determined based on the post-mortem report and other investigation details. Police are investigating the incident from all angles," the police said.

The hotel staff, meanwhile, has not issued a statement yet.

Two foreigners die in Bengaluru hotel

Nearly a week ago, two foreigners had died after being electrocuted while swimming in a poll at the five-star Conrad Hotel in Bengaluru, Karnataka. The deceased were identified as 57-year-old Alexander Maximilian Theiss, who was a German national, and 45-year-old Juraj Horvat, who was a Slovakian citizen.

The Bengaluru Police said two others were also injured, but were rescued safely and their condition was stable. A case was registered later and the police launched an investigation to find more about the incident.

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