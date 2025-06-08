Three Congress MLAs sworn in as Telangana ministers in first cabinet expansion under CM Revanth Reddy Telangana CM A. Revanth Reddy inducted three Congress MLAs—G. Vivek Venkata Swamy, Adluri Laxman Kumar, and Vakiti Srihari—into the state cabinet on Sunday. The first expansion since December 2023 brings the cabinet to 12, aiming for inclusive representation of SC and BC communities.

Hyderabad:

On Sunday, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy administered the oath of office to three newly inducted ministers—G Vivek Venkata Swamy (Chennur, SC-Mala), Adluri Laxman Kumar (Dharmapuri, SC-Madiga), and Vakiti Srihari (Makthal, BC-Muduraj)—in a ceremony held at Hyderabad’s Raj Bhavan. Governor Jishnu Dev Varma oversaw the formal proceedings, attended by senior Congress leaders, legislators, and officials.

This marks the first cabinet expansion since the Revanth Reddy-led Congress government took office in December 2023, increasing the number of ministers to 12, with six vacancies remaining.

The three appointees represent traditionally under‑represented communities: Vivek and Laxman from SC groups, and Srihari from a backward-class background. Analysts suggest their induction seeks to balance regional and caste diversity ahead of future appointments.

Party leadership extends congratulations

CM Revanth Reddy congratulated the inductees via a post on X (formerly Twitter), also praising Dornakal MLA Ramchander Naik on becoming the Assembly Deputy Speaker.

Portfolios and prospects

While the portfolios for the three new ministers are yet to be announced, further expansion is expected in the coming days. The Congress high command reportedly is considering additional inclusions, potentially featuring leaders from the Muslim, GHMC, and Reddy/Velama communities.

