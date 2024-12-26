Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Telangana: Woman constable, two others found dead in lake in Kamareddy district.

Telangana: Three bodies, including that of a woman police constable and a sub-inspector, were found under mysterious circumstances in a lake in Kamareddy district, Telangana, police said on Thursday. The police launched a search operation after learning that the three individuals had been missing since late Wednesday afternoon.

The body of the SHO of Bhiknoor police station was subsequently found in the lake on Thursday morning, Kamareddy District Superintendent of Police Sindhu Sharma told the media.

A thorough inquiry is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding their deaths, Sharma said, adding that the exact cause will be ascertained following the post-mortem examination.

The woman constable was stationed at Bibipet police station. Further investigation will reveal the events leading to their deaths, police added.

More details are awaited in this regard.