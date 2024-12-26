Thursday, December 26, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Telangana
  4. Telangana: Woman constable, two others found dead in lake in Kamareddy district

Telangana: Woman constable, two others found dead in lake in Kamareddy district

Telangana: Based on mobile phone location data, they discovered the bodies of the woman constable and a computer operator in a lake in Sadashivnagar mandal during the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu Kamareddy (Telangana) Published : Dec 26, 2024 15:32 IST, Updated : Dec 26, 2024 15:34 IST
Telangana, Telangana Woman constable found dead, two others found dead in lake, Kamareddy district,
Image Source : INDIA TV Telangana: Woman constable, two others found dead in lake in Kamareddy district.

Telangana: Three bodies, including that of a woman police constable and a sub-inspector, were found under mysterious circumstances in a lake in Kamareddy district, Telangana, police said on Thursday. The police launched a search operation after learning that the three individuals had been missing since late Wednesday afternoon.

The body of the SHO of Bhiknoor police station was subsequently found in the lake on Thursday morning, Kamareddy District Superintendent of Police Sindhu Sharma told the media.

A thorough inquiry is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding their deaths, Sharma said, adding that the exact cause will be ascertained following the post-mortem examination.

The woman constable was stationed at Bibipet police station. Further investigation will reveal the events leading to their deaths, police added.

Related Stories
Telangana: Hyderabad police bust interstate drug racket, seize poppy straw worth Rs 1.25 crore

Telangana: Hyderabad police bust interstate drug racket, seize poppy straw worth Rs 1.25 crore

Allu Arjun lands in trouble again? Cop's letter to Sandhya Theatre over security issue goes viral

Allu Arjun lands in trouble again? Cop's letter to Sandhya Theatre over security issue goes viral

Telangana TS Intermediate Time Table 2025 released for 1st and 2nd year, check complete schedule

Telangana TS Intermediate Time Table 2025 released for 1st and 2nd year, check complete schedule

BRS protests in Telangana Assembly over arrested Lagcherla farmers

BRS protests in Telangana Assembly over arrested Lagcherla farmers

Telangana: Class 10 student paralysed after multiple rat bites, anti-rabies vaccine overdose

Telangana: Class 10 student paralysed after multiple rat bites, anti-rabies vaccine overdose

Telangana: BRS leader KT Rama Rao booked over irregularities in Formula-E race payment

Telangana: BRS leader KT Rama Rao booked over irregularities in Formula-E race payment

Hyderabad: ED files fresh case against BRS leader KT Rama Rao in Formula-E race scam

Hyderabad: ED files fresh case against BRS leader KT Rama Rao in Formula-E race scam

More details are awaited in this regard. 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Telangana

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement