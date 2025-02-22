Telangana tunnel collapse: At least six workers feared trapped as portion of SLBC tunnel roof caves in Six to eight workers are feared trapped as per information given by the company engaged in the work, a senior police official said, adding that the roof of the tunnel collapsed when they had gone inside the tunnel for work.

In a tragic incident, six workers were feared trapped after a section of a roof collapsed in the under construction stretch of the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) in Nagarkurnool district of Telangana on Saturday, police said. The construction company's team has gone inside for assessment and it is verifying, they said.

Six to eight workers are feared trapped as per information given by the company engaged in the work, a senior police official said. "The incident occurred when some workers had gone inside as part of the work when roof collapsed at 12-13 kms inside the tunnel," the official said.

CM Reddy directs to carry out relief measures

However, a press release from the Chief Minister's office, without putting a number, indicated that some persons suffered injuries. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy directed the district Collector, Superintendent of Police and other officials to reach the place of accident to carry out relief measures, it said.

As per the directives of Chief Minister, state Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy, government adviser on irrigation Adityanath Das and other irrigation officials left for the spot in a special helicopter, it said.

"Chief Minister Revanth Reddy expressed shock over the accident at the SLBC tunnel. After receiving information that the roof collapsed at the tunnel and injured many people, the Chief Minister immediately alerted the officials. He ordered the District Collector, SP, Fire Department, Hydra and Irrigation Department officials to immediately reach the spot and provide relief measures. On the orders of the Chief Minister, Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy, Irrigation Advisor Adityanath Das and irrigation officials left for the accident site in a special helicopter," the CM's office said in a post on X.

Expressing concern over the accident, Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy enquired about the reasons for it and asked officials to bring out those feared trapped to safety. He also told the officials to provide treatment to the injured (if any), a release from his office said.

(With PTI inputs)