Telangana: Three students booked for ragging and 'humiliating' first-year MBBS student in govt medical college The seniors demanded UPI PIN from the first-year student, and when he refused, they beat him again. The police registered an FIR against the three seniors.

Three students of a government medical college in Nagarkurnool district are booked on the charges of ragging. The action was taken after a junior student accused them of ragging and humiliating him. As per the college principal, one of the three students slapped and beat the first-year MBBS student with belt. The incident occured on March 25 in a hostel room, where the first-year MBBS student was "humiliated" by his seniors.

FIR registered

Following the complaint by the junior student, the police registered an FIR against the three seniors. Meanwhile, college adminitsration will take a disciplinary action against them, the principal said. A meeting of the Anti-Ragging Committee will be held on April 2 regarding the matter, she added.

As per the complaint filed by the junior student, one student asked him to come to their hostel room and when he (junior) went to the room, hree seniors—one third-year and two second-year students—forced him to perform the "air chair" punishment. It means the student was asked to sit in a squatting poisition as if he is sitting on an invisible chair. This is a physical exercise used by the seniors as punishment. First year student remained on that position for an extended period. After 30 minutes, they made him hold a 5 kg LPG cylinder.

The atrocities didn't stop here, after 'air-chair', the seniors instructed him to kneel with his hands up, and when he slightly lowered his hands due to pain, one senior repeatedly beat him with a belt.

Forcibly accessed his phone

Senior students took first year student's phone forcibly and accessed his private chats on an instant messaging app, and opened his phone gallery. The complainant sad he was "humiliated" in front of his batchmates through those photos. The FIR also stated that one senior also forcibly transferred 34 videos and photos from his phone to his device

The complainant was allegedly blackmailed, with the seniors threatening to send the photos and videos to his father. One senior slapped him multiple times, causing bleeding, the complainant stated.

The victim filed a complaint with the police. A case was registered against the three seniors under relevant sections of the BNS and the Telangana Prohibition of Ragging Act, 1997, on March 26. The accused were counselled, police said.

