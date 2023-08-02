Telangana: Four students injured as school bus turns turtle in Mahabubabad town | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : ANI School bus turns turtle

Telangana: At least four students were injured as the school bus they were travelling in turned turtle in Mahabubabad town of Telangana. According to reports, the incident occurred at Danthalapally police station. The students who sustained injuries were rushed to the hospitals.

Man killed in bus accident in MP

One person lost his life after he trapped under a bus as it overturned in Dewas district of Madhya Pradesh. According to reports, his on sustained injuries in the accident that occurred on Wednesday when the man and his son were standing on a roadside near Pushpgiri, an official said.

Sonkatch police station in-charge Neeta Derwal informed that some of the bus passengers also received minor injuries. She further informed that the bus was going to Indore from Jabalpur and overturned after its driver lost control over the wheels.

The man and his son standing on the roadside were injured seriously after getting trapped under the bus, the official said.

They were rushed to hospital in Dewas where Radheshyam Sharma (47) died during treatment. His son Arpan Sharma (19) was undergoing treatment, the official said. The bus driver and conductor fled from the spot and efforts were on to trace them, Derwal said.