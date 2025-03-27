Telangana: Six-storey under-construction building collapses in Bhadrachalam | Video Telangana building collapse: As per reports, it is alleged that the upper floors of the building were being constructed without permission, however, officials said it has to be verified.

Telangana building collapse: A six-storey under-construction building collapsed in Bhadrachalam, Bhadradri Kothagudem district, on Wednesday (March 26), with two people feared trapped under the debris, an official said. Speaking to the media, Bhadrachalam ASP Vikrant Kumar Singh said the incident occurred at around 2:30 pm. The authorities have launched rescue and search operation.

"At around 2:30 pm, a six-storeyed under-construction building collapsed. Two people are feared trapped. As soon as we received the information, we immediately rushed to the spot. We immediately contacted the SDRF, NDRF, and other teams," he said."As we speak, two people are feared trapped. The voice of one female can be heard... We are sure she will be rescued soon. Rescue operation will go on till the time we rescue all the trapped persons and until all the debris is cleared," ASP Singh said.

Authorities launches rescue operation

It is alleged that the upper floors of the building were being constructed without permission, however, officials said it has to be verified. Further information is awaited in this regard.