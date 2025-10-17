Telangana set to scrap two-child norm for local polls; major decisions taken at Cabinet meet Among other decisions taken by the cabinet includes allotment of seven additional acres land to NALSAR University of Law. It was also decided that the existing 25 per cent quota for admissions to Telangana students (local representation) in the institute will be increased to 50 per cent.

Hyderabad:

The Telangana Government has given an in principle nod to scrap the rule that disqualifies candidates with more than two children from running in local body elections. The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Thursday.

Besides, the state government has decided to hold ‘Praja Palana–Praja Vijayotsavam’ celebrations from December 1 to 9 to mark the completion of two years of the Congress government in the state, Revenue Minister P Srinivas Reddy announced.

"The cabinet rethought about lifting the ban on candidates with more than two children to contest in the local body polls. At a time when population control measures are strictly being implemented, the two children ban need not be enforced. These kinds of opinions were expressed in the cabinet meeting. So, accordingly, the cabinet in principle agreed to lift the ban," he said.

Minister hails record paddy purchase

He said the state had a record harvest of 1.48 crore metric tonnes of paddy in the Kharif season and the government expects about 80 lakh tonnes of paddy to reach procurement centres.

Telangana government gives nod to three agricultural colleges

The state government also decided to set up three new Agricultural Colleges in Huzurnagar, Kodangal, and Nizamabad.

The cabinet decided to speed up Hyderabad Metro Rail expansion, Reddy said, adding it was also decided to appoint a senior officials committee to study feasibility of the takeover of Metro Rail project phase-I from L&T.

Proposal on quota extension for locals at NALSAR Law University

Among other decisions taken by the cabinet includes allotment of seven additional acres land to NALSAR University of Law. It was also decided that the existing 25 per cent quota for admissions to Telangana students (local representation) in the institute will be increased to 50 per cent.