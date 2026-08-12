Telangana road accident kills 6, including 5 women, after speeding tanker hits auto-rickshaw

Sangareddy (Telangana):

A speeding tanker lorry collided with an auto-rickshaw near Satwar village in Zaheerabad mandal of Telangana's Sangareddy district, leaving six people dead and six others seriously injured. The deceased include five women and the auto-rickshaw driver.

The accident took place when the auto-rickshaw was reportedly taking a U-turn. There were 12 people travelling in the vehicle at the time of the crash. The victims were residents of Rajgera village in Karnataka's Bidar district.

What happened in the Telangana accident?

The six deceased have been identified as Rekha, Sridevi, Kavita, Reshma, Nikita and auto-rickshaw driver Devdas.

The injured have been identified as Nirmala, Tuljamma, Chandrakala, Radhika, Shilpa and Shobha. They were taken to hospital for treatment. Police are investigating the incident.

Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway accident leaves 2 dead, 20 injured

In a separate accident in Karnataka, a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus overturned on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway in Bidadi on Saturday morning, leaving two people dead and around 20 passengers injured, police said.

The accident took place in Bidadi, around 32 kilometres from Bengaluru, disrupting traffic movement on the expressway and causing a traffic jam. According to officials, the bus overturned after the driver lost control of the vehicle.

The two deceased were identified as the bus driver and conductor. Their bodies are likely to be sent for post-mortem.

Around 20 passengers were injured and shifted to nearby hospitals for medical assistance. Officials said they are in stable condition.

According to initial reports, the driver had dozed off while driving, following which the bus veered towards the left side of the road before overturning.

Videos and photographs from the site showed the aftermath of the accident. Police have registered a first information report (FIR) and an investigation is underway. Further details will be released after the probe is completed.

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