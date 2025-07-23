Telangana rains: IMD forecasts heavy showers; NDRF, SDRF teams put on alert | Top updates Heavy rains over the past 24 hours disrupted normal life in several parts of Telangana, including Hyderabad and Karimnagar, prompting the government to deploy emergency teams and issue alerts. The IMD has forecast very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall across multiple districts until July 26.

Hyderabad:

Heavy rainfall lashed parts of Telangana in the past 24 hours, leading to waterlogging and disruption of daily life. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted further heavy to extremely heavy rains over the next three days across several districts. In Hyderabad, light to moderate showers began Tuesday night and continued into Wednesday.

Government steps up response measures

State Transport Minister and Hyderabad in-charge Ponnam Prabhakar reviewed the preparedness of various departments as per directions from Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. Special teams have been deployed at 141 waterlogging points in the city. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have also been placed on standby.

Rain forecast for multiple districts

The IMD warned of very heavy to extremely heavy rain in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, and Mulugu districts till July 24. Rain is likely to continue in some areas until July 26, with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (30–40 kmph) expected.

Work from home advisory in Cyberabad

The Cyberabad Police issued an alert asking companies to allow employees to work from home on Wednesday to avoid traffic congestion and ensure safety during the heavy rainfall.

Karimnagar hit by flooding, no major damage

Karimnagar district saw heavy downpour with average rainfall of 49.5 mm. Floodwater entered homes and businesses, causing brief waterlogging and traffic slowdowns. However, no casualties, infrastructure damage, or crop loss were reported.

Union minister calls for proactive steps

Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar directed district collectors in Karimnagar and Rajanna-Sircilla to adopt precautionary measures to mitigate any risks from the continuing rains. Local administrations are on high alert.

Monsoon remains active over Telangana

The IMD confirmed that the southwest monsoon is currently active across the state, driving the ongoing spell of heavy rainfall.

(With inputs from PTI)