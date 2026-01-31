Telangana priest held for growing ganja in temple premises, contraband worth Rs 70 lakh seized | VIDEO The police seized ganja, cash and other equipment from the priest. The seizure is valued at around Rs 70 lakh. The accused was growing the drug in a flower garden, under the guise of farming marigolds.

Sangareddy (Telangana):

A shocking case has emerged from Telangana, where a temple priest in Sangareddy district was arrested on Saturday for allegedly cultivating and selling ganja from within the temple premises, hiding the illegal crop among marigold plants.

The incident took place in Panchagam village of Narayankhed mandal in Sangareddy district. The accused, identified as Avuti Nagaiah, aged 48, worked as a temple priest and also projected himself as a spiritual guru among local villagers. He was arrested by the DTF Sangareddy team for allegedly running an illegal ganja cultivation and distribution operation.

Ganja grown under cover of flower garden

Investigators found that ganja plants were being grown inside the temple premises itself, concealed within a marigold flower garden to avoid suspicion. The illegal cultivation was reportedly carried out under the guise of flower farming.

The operation was carried out on Friday under the supervision of DC Medak and the District Prohibition and Excise Officer Sangareddy. During the raid, the DTF excise team uncovered large scale illegal cultivation and seized contraband from the site.

Seizure worth Rs 70 lakh

During the raid, officials seized the following items from the temple premises:

685 ganja plants

17.741 kilograms of dry ganja

0.897 kilograms of ganja seeds

Rs 30,000 in cash

1 digital weighing machine

1 mobile phone

The total value of the seized material is estimated at around Rs 70 lakh. Authorities said the accused was allegedly packaging and selling ganja illegally. Further investigation is underway to determine the extent of the network and whether others were involved in the operation.

