Telangana: Parents flock to Nalgonda govt school ditching major private institutions; here's why

Nalgonda:

Surprising scenes unfolded in Nalgonda on Monday as parents lined up in long queues outside a government school, eager to secure admission for their children. The rush indicates that the school is now outshining even reputed private institutions in the city, thanks to its cutting-edge infrastructure.

At the Komatireddy Pratik Government Primary and High School in Bottuguda, parents jostled for spots in what has become one of the most sought-after government schools in the state. The crowd was so significant that it included applicants not only from across Nalgonda district but also from neighboring districts.

Modern facilities draw parents in droves

The school has undergone a massive transformation under the initiative of Telangana minister and local MLA Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, through the Komatireddy Pratik Foundation, at a cost exceeding Rs 8 crore. What was once a dilapidated government school is now a 2,500-square-yard modern, corporate-style educational campus.

Equipped with 36 fully air-conditioned classrooms, digital boards, AI-enabled smart teaching, a computer lab, and a digital library, the school now offers facilities rarely seen in government institutions. Students benefit from smart classrooms, AI-assisted learning tools, and digital labs, with plans underway to provide bilingual instruction in English and Urdu through highly qualified teachers appointed by the foundation.

Rising trust in government schools

The overwhelming response to this high-tech government school is being seen as a growing trust in public education in Telangana. Due to the high demand, the school administration is considering introducing an entrance examination for the next academic session to manage admissions.

With facilities rivaling—and in some cases surpassing—private schools, this government initiative is proving that quality education can be accessible without the burden of high fees.