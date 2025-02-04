Telangana: Massive fire breaks out at chemical factory in Cherlapally industrial area | Video

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Massive fire breaks in Cherlapally area

A massive fire broke out in a private chemical factory in Cherlapally industrial area of ​​Secunderabad. The unexpected incident occurred in the Phase 1 section of the Sheshsai Chemical Factory and it quickly aggrvated, causing chaos in the surrounding areas on Tuesday evening. The video captured at the sight shows huge blazes erupting from the area.

Barrls inside the factory bursted

Due to the fire, the chemical barrels kept in the chemical factory started bursting, further aggravating the incident. Dense smoke engulfed the entire area and the fire spread to the adjacent Mahalaxmi Rubber Company. This caused chemical contamination to spread throughout the area. As soon as information about the fire was received, fire brigade personnel immediately reached the spot and are trying to extinguish the fire.

As of now, no injury is reported from the sight.

Delhi's Bawana fire incident

Yesterday, a similar incident was reported in Delhi. Massive fire broke out at a factory in Bawana's DSIDC industrial area in north Delhi on Monday. The fire was reported at 7:51 am and 16 fire tenders were dispatched to the scene. Fire fighters worked to contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading to nearby areas. No causalities were reported.