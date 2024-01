Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Telangana: Man crushes 70-year-old mother to death with boulder in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district

Telangana crime news: In a shocking incident, a man killed his mother by hitting her with a boulder when she was asleep. The incident occurred on Wednesday (January 3) night in Telangana’s Jayashankar Bhupalpally district.

According to police, Raji Reddy attacked his mother Haema (70) with a boulder when she was asleep at their house in Tirumalagiri village in Regonda mandal. Another woman, who tried to intervene, was also attacked by him.

She was injured and was shifted to a nearby hospital. As her condition turned critical, she was brought to Hyderabad for treatment.

The accused escaped after the killing but was caught by people in a neighbouring village on the suspicion of being a thief. They thrashed him and after tying his hands and legs handed over to the police.

Villagers said the man’s mental condition was not sound and was behaving like a psycho.

