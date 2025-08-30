Telangana: KTR detained during protest over inadequate supply of urea to farmers | Video Before his detention, KTR submitted a memorandum to the Agriculture Department Commissioner regarding the shortage of urea in the state. The BRS workers and lawmakers also staged a protest in front of the main gate of Telangana Secretariat over the issue.

Hyderabad:

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao was detained during a protest against fertiliser shortage in Telangana. KTR was holding the protest outside the Agriculture Department Commissioner’s office along with BRS MLAs and MLCs.

“Farmers in the state are facing hardships due to the unavailability of urea, and BRS Working President KTR, along with party MLAs and MLCs, was arrested by the police while staging a dharna in front of the Agriculture Department Commissioner’s office,” X post from KTR’s official handle read.

Before his detention, KTR submitted a memorandum to the Agriculture Department Commissioner regarding the shortage of urea in the state. The BRS workers and lawmakers also staged a protest in front of the main gate of Telangana Secretariat over the issue.

"BRS MLAs and MLCs submit a petition to the Agriculture Commissioner on the shortage of fertilizers in the stateFor the past month, farmers have been on hunger strike from morning till evening, sitting on dharnas—doesn't that bother you?Even during disasters like Corona, we provided fertilizers.. What happened now? they questionBRS MLAs and MLCs sit in dharna in front of the Agriculture Department Commissioner's office, saying they won't budge until a clear assurance is given on ureaChants that the Congress government's negligence is the reason for the fertilizer shortage," BRS posted on X.

KTR said the problem of inadequate urea supply was never there during 10 years of KCR’s government, but it soon emerged as soon as the Congress came to power in the state.

"Explain why, when there was no fertiliser crisis in the last 10 years, why is there an issue today. More importantly, why is the state government not coming forward with the discussion on the fertiliser crisis of Telangana... We are hopeful that there will be answers and that there will be a discussion in the assembly and the Council and hopefully, the issue will be resolved in the days to come... Is there black marketing happening? Is there some Congress mafia operating? What is happening in Telangana? We need answers," KTR said while talking to the media.