Telangana HC stays govt order on 42 per cent Backward Class quota in local body polls The hearing on the Backward Classes reservation issue has been postponed for four weeks. The High Court subsequently ordered all parties to file counterclaims within two weeks.

Hyderabad:

The Telangana High Court on Thursday stayed the implementation of government order, which provides 42 percent reservation for Backward Classes (BCs) in the local body elections. Issuing an interim order, the court suspended the implementation of the GO until further notice.

With this, it is now clear that the conduct of local body elections in Telangana has been halted. The Backward Classes reservation issue continued for the second day today in the High Court. After hearing the government's arguments, the court stayed Government Order No. 9, which implements Backward Classes reservation in local bodies. It also dealt a blow to the government by staying the notification for local body elections. The hearing on the Backward Classes reservation issue has been postponed for four weeks. The High Court subsequently ordered all parties to file counterclaims within two weeks.