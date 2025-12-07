Telangana govt to name road housing US Consulate General after President Donald Trump The state government will write to the Union Ministry of External Affairs and the US Embassy to inform them of the plans.

Hyderabad:

The Telangana government on Sunday announced its decision to rename the road that houses the US Consulate General in Hyderabad after US President Donald Trump. The prominent stretch will soon be known as 'Donald Trump Avenue', the government said in an official release.

In a separate proposal, the state has also decided to name an upcoming greenfield radial road at the proposed Regional Ring Road (RRR) in honour of late industrialist Ratan Tata.

The government will formally communicate these plans to the Union Ministry of External Affairs and the US Embassy, the release added.

Telangana to name roads after prominent global corporations

Earlier this year, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, while speaking at the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) conclave in New Delhi, had suggested naming key roads in Hyderabad after prominent global corporations.

As part of this vision, a major stretch in the city will be named 'Google Street', acknowledging the global influence of Google and Google Maps.

The road along Google's upcoming campus, set to be the company’s largest outside the US, in Hyderabad’s Financial District, will receive this recognition, the release said.

The proposals are part of the Telangana government’s initiative to position the state as a hub for innovation-driven development.

Additionally, major landmarks honouring other global tech giants, including 'Wipro Junction' and 'Microsoft Road', are also under consideration, in line with the Chief Minister's plan to reflect the contributions of distinguished individuals and corporations in the city's landscape.

The state government is considering dedicating additional roads in honour of distinguished individuals and corporations.

