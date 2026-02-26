Telangana govt revises salary structure: Engineers to get Rs 7 lakh, sanitation workers Rs 2 lakh monthly

Hyderabad:

The Telangana government has made major changes to the salary and pension framework for state employees, leading to sharp pay hikes across several categories. Under the new structure, senior government engineers will now get a monthly salary of up to Rs 7 lakh, while sanitation workers with long years of service may now receive salaries of up to Rs 2 lakh monthly.

While the decision has lifted employee morale, it has also substantially increased the state's financial burden. According to government sources, Telangana is spending approximately Rs 6,000 crore per month on salaries and pensions, which is nearly four times the amount spent in 2014 when the state was formed. This increase is due to frequent salary revisions and changes made around election periods.

High-paid employees

Telangana's highest-paid employees are in the state's power utility companies. Senior officials at Telangana State Power Generation Corporation Limited (TGGENCO), Telangana State Power Generation Corporation Limited (TGGENCO), and DISCOMs now earn monthly salaries of up to Rs 7 lakh. Regularised sanitation workers at the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) earn an average of Rs 70,000 per month, while senior Class-4 employees with long service can earn up to Rs 2 lakh per month.

Salary structure and benefits

Salary structures vary across departments. Senior officers (Group 1) receive a basic salary of Rs 54,000–Rs 133,000, while mid-level officers (Group 2) receive Rs 38,890–Rs 118,230, clerical/technical staff (Group 3) receive Rs 32,810–Rs 96,890, and support staff (Group 4) receive Rs 24,280–Rs 72,850.

A 33.67% DA is applicable to all employees, and most employees are covered under the National Pension System (NPS).

State economic status

Despite significant salary and pension expenditures, Telangana's economy is growing steadily. The state's GSDP is over 10%, and per capita income is among the highest in India. According to the 2025-26 budget, revenue receipts are projected to be ₹2.30 lakh crore and total expenditure is Rs 2.27 lakh crore, maintaining the state's financial balance.

Departments such as education, health, agriculture, and SC/ST welfare have received significant budget allocations. Salary increases and pension improvements for employees will improve their standard of living and help increase employee satisfaction in the state.

Also Read: Ramzan 2026: Telangana government grants permission for Muslim staff to leave offices at 4 pm

Also Read: Telangana BJP chief N Ramchander Rao put under house arrest ahead of Kamareddy visit