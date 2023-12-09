Telangana govt launches free bus travel for women, transgenders under 'Maha Lakshmi scheme'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Telangana CM Revnath Reddy

After the recent win in Telangana, the Congress government launched the 'Maha Lakshmi scheme' on Thursday under which free travel for women, girls and transgender persons will be provided. According to the official release, the Transport Department of the Government of Telangana has announced the launch of the '6 Guarantees-Maha Lakshmi' scheme.

The Maha Lakshmi scheme was announced by the Congress party on September 18, in its Manifesto for Telangana. According to the scheme, the Congress party will provide free bus travel for women in Telangana while also providing Rs 2500 to women every month under the Mahalaxmi Yojana.

After taking the oath as the new Telangana Chief Minister, Revanth Reddy on Thursday approved all six guarantees promised by the Congress party in Telangana. The Maha Lakshmi scheme aims to provide free travel for girls, women of all age groups, and transgender persons in state-run Palle Velugu and express buses operated by the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) within the borders of Telangana State.

What is the 'Maha Lakshmi scheme'?

The scheme will be effective from December 9 and is specifically designed to benefit girls, women of all age groups, and transgender persons who are domiciled in the state. They can travel anywhere within the borders of Telangana State in Palle Velugu and Express buses from December 9.

Travel in inter-state Express and Palle Velugu buses will be free for the beneficiaries up to the borders of Telangana State. The Government of Telangana will reimburse TSRTC for the chargeable fares that would have been collected based on the actual distance travelled by women passengers, the release mentioned.

The Vice Chairman and Managing Director of TSRTC are tasked with taking further necessary actions and issuing detailed instructions for the effective implementation of the "Maha Lakshmi" scheme. Further, the release stated that plans are underway to develop a software-based "Maha Lakshmi" smart card, providing a seamless and efficient mode of availing the benefits of the scheme in due course.

ALSO READ | Akbaruddin Owaisi appointed protem Speaker of Telangana Assembly

ALSO READ | Revanth Reddy sworn in as Telangana Chief Minister, Bhatti Vikramarka gets Deputy rank