Telangana: Five teenagers from same family drown in Godavari river

In a heart-wrenching incident, five teenage boys drowned in the Godavari River near Basara on Sunday (June 15) while performing a ritual bath before visiting the renowned Gnana Saraswathi temple, police confirmed.
According to Avinash Kumar, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Bhainsa, the victims were part of a group of around 20 devotees who had travelled from Hyderabad to offer prayers at the temple. As part of the religious practice, five boys entered the river for a holy dip. However, a sudden rise in the water level led to a strong current that swept them away.
Rescue operations were promptly launched, and the bodies were recovered and transported to a nearby government hospital. Medical authorities confirmed that all five had died before arrival. The bodies have since been sent for post-mortem examination, and officials are awaiting the formal reports.
A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.