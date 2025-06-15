Telangana: Five teenagers from same family drown in Godavari river Telangana: According to the Sub-Inspector of Basara Police Station, all five bodies have been recovered and sent for post-mortem examination. "We have taken the five deceased bodies for post-mortem," the official stated. The circumstances leading to the drowning are yet to be fully determined.

Karimnagar:

In a heart-wrenching incident, five teenage boys drowned in the Godavari River near Basara on Sunday (June 15) while performing a ritual bath before visiting the renowned Gnana Saraswathi temple, police confirmed.

According to Avinash Kumar, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Bhainsa, the victims were part of a group of around 20 devotees who had travelled from Hyderabad to offer prayers at the temple. As part of the religious practice, five boys entered the river for a holy dip. However, a sudden rise in the water level led to a strong current that swept them away.

Rescue operations were promptly launched, and the bodies were recovered and transported to a nearby government hospital. Medical authorities confirmed that all five had died before arrival. The bodies have since been sent for post-mortem examination, and officials are awaiting the formal reports.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.