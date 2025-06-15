Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Telangana
  3. Telangana: Five teenagers from same family drown in Godavari river

Telangana: Five teenagers from same family drown in Godavari river

Telangana: According to the Sub-Inspector of Basara Police Station, all five bodies have been recovered and sent for post-mortem examination. "We have taken the five deceased bodies for post-mortem," the official stated. The circumstances leading to the drowning are yet to be fully determined.

Five Family Members Drown in Godavari River in Telangana's Basara.
Five Family Members Drown in Godavari River in Telangana's Basara. Image Source : social media
Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu
Published: , Updated:
Karimnagar:

In a heart-wrenching incident, five teenage boys drowned in the Godavari River near Basara on Sunday (June 15) while performing a ritual bath before visiting the renowned Gnana Saraswathi temple, police confirmed.

According to Avinash Kumar, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Bhainsa, the victims were part of a group of around 20 devotees who had travelled from Hyderabad to offer prayers at the temple. As part of the religious practice, five boys entered the river for a holy dip. However, a sudden rise in the water level led to a strong current that swept them away.

Rescue operations were promptly launched, and the bodies were recovered and transported to a nearby government hospital. Medical authorities confirmed that all five had died before arrival. The bodies have since been sent for post-mortem examination, and officials are awaiting the formal reports.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Telangana
Telangana Karimnagar 5 Dead Godavari River
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\