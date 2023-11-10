Friday, November 10, 2023
     
Telangana Elections: BJP releases list of 14 candidates, fields Ramchander Rao from Malkajgiri

The BJP had earlier announced its first list of 52 candidates for the November 30 assembly polls in Telangana.

Nivedita Dash Hyderabad Updated on: November 10, 2023 10:26 IST
PM Modi in Telangana
Image Source : PTI PM Modi in Telangana

Telangana elections: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday released a list of 14 candidates for the upcoming elections. The party has fielded Ramchander Rao from Malkajgiri, Deshpandey Rajeshwar Rao from Sangareddy.

Three Lok Sabha MPs, including its former Telangana president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, figured in the BJP's first list of 52 candidates. Amit Shah launched the BJP's poll campaign by addressing a public meeting at Adilabad and a 'professionals and intellectuals meeting' in the city on October 10.

Fire brands in first list

In its first list, the BJP has also given ticket to its firebrand Hindutva leader T Raja Singh from his Goshamahal seat after revoking his suspension, effected last year for alleged insulting remarks towards Prophet Mohammad. Its election committee head Etela Rajender has been fielded from Huzurabad, a seat the former BRS leader represents in the outgoing assembly.

Kumar has been fielded from Karimnagar and two other MPs, Soyam Bapu Rao and Dharmapuri Arvind, from Boath and Koratla. The BJP has four Lok Sabha MPs from the state. Union minister and its state president G Kishan Reddy is another MP whose name is not in the first list. The BJP is trying hard to emerge as the main challenger to the ruling BRS with the Congress also putting up a strong fight.

