Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Telangana: Doctor suspended for operating on wrong leg in Hyderabad.

Telangana news: The Telangana State Medical Council has suspended the license of a private doctor for six months for operating on the healthy right leg of a patient instead of the left leg. The Council suspended the license of Karan M Patil, an orthopedician of Hyderabad. He had operated on the healthy right leg of a patient instead of the left leg. After realizing the blunder, the doctors operated on the left leg.

The victim had complained to the District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO). After an investigation, the Medical Council found the doctor guilty of negligence. An order suspending the doctor's license for six months was issued on Thursday (April 13) by Council chairman V Rajalingam.

In another case, the Council suspended the license of a private doctor of Mancherial district for three months for not referring a Dengue patient to a better hospital resulting in his death. The patient's family members had complained to the district collector that doctor Ch. Srikanth did not timely refer the patient to a hospital with better facilities and the delay resulted in the patient's death.

On the basis of the district collector's report, the Medical Council took up the investigation and ordered suspension of doctor's license for three months. Both the doctors have been asked to surrender their certificates to the Council. However, the doctors can file an appeal against suspension in 60 days.

(With IANS inputs)

