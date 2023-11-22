Telangana: Congress' Vivekananda with Rs 600 crore assets tops crorepati list in poll-bound state

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Picture for representation purposes

Congress candidate from Chennur, G Vivekananda, who is trying his luck in the Telangana Assembly elections, is the richest candidate with declared assets of more than Rs 600 crore, followed by P Srinivas Reddy of Congress, with assets worth Rs 460 crore. Vivek and his wife have movable assets worth Rs 377 crore, mostly shares of various companies including their own Visaka Industries. The family's immovable assets are worth more than Rs 225 crore.

According to the affidavit, Vivek and his wife have liabilities or debts of Rs 41.5 crore. Vivek's annual income increased to Rs 6.26 crore during the last fiscal year from Rs 4.66 crore in FY2019, while his wife's annual income increased from Rs 6.09 crore to Rs 9.61 crore during the same period.

Income tax department raids

P Srinivas Reddy, contesting from Palair assembly constituency, has declared movable and immovable assets worth Rs 460 crore with liabilities of Rs 44 crore. On November 9, the day of filing of nomination papers, the Income Tax Department searched the residences and offices of Srinivas Reddy in Hyderabad and Khammam. Reddy had described the search as 'politically motivated'.

Congress candidate's assets rose to Rs 71.17 crore

Another Congress candidate Raj Gopal Reddy said in his affidavit that his income increased from Rs 36.6 lakh in FY 2019 to Rs 71.17 crore in 2022-23. The total wealth of his family is Rs 459 crore. Rajagopal Reddy, Congress candidate from Munugode, holds 1.24 crore shares in his company Sushi Infra and Mining Ltd, worth a total of Rs 239 crore. The affidavit said Reddy's family has immovable assets worth Rs 157 crore and liabilities of Rs 4.14 crore.

Telangana CM does not have any car

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) candidate Paila Shekhar Reddy has declared his family's assets worth Rs 227 crore and liabilities of over Rs 83 crore. Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao has declared assets worth about Rs 59 crore and liabilities of Rs 25 crore of his family, including 'Hindu Undivided Family'. Interestingly, according to the election affidavit, he does not own any car.