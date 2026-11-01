Telangana CM Revanth Reddy stirs row, likens PM Modi to 'Ravana'; BJP calls it 'disgraceful'

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy stirred a row after he likened Prime Minister Narendra Modi with 'Ravana' and said an army of Congress' state unit workers will defeat him like the 'vanara sena', drawing a sharp reaction from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Reddy made the remarks while addressing Congress workers at Telangana Bhavan in New Delhi ahead of INDIA bloc's mega rally at the Ramlila Maidan.

Targeting PM Modi, Reddy said he secured a third term by dividing people along caste, religious, linguistic and regional lines. He also reiterated Congress' allegation that the BJP wanted to secure 400 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections to 'abolish the Constitution'.

Furthermore, the Congress leader claimed that the BJP managed to win the assembly elections in Maharashtra, Bihar and West Bengal because of the alleged 'vote chori'. He also claimed that 13.50 voters were removed from electoral rolls throughout the country under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) drive.

"Like how the vanara sena marched in (Sri) Lanka to help Lord Ram in defeating Ravana, our vanara sena came from Telangana to New Delhi to defeat Modi who is like Ravana," Reddy was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. "The votes of the poor are being removed as part of a conspiracy to delete 15-20 per cent of votes in the country to help BJP come to power again."

Reddy's remark draws BJP's ire

Reddy's remark drew ire from the BJP, which said the Telangana chief minister behaved in a 'disgraceful' way. The saffron party said it is in Congress' DNA to divide the people, and that Reddy should have refrained from using such words.

"Revanth Reddy behaved in a disgraceful manner at Ramlila Maidan today. It is inappropriate to use such language against the Prime Minister of this country and address him as 'Ravana'. Dividing people has been in the Congress party's DNA," BJP's Telangana spokesperson Mahesh Naamani told news agency IANS.

Coming to INDIA bloc's mega rally, the opposition reiterated its claim on 'vote chori' and demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar. Speaking at the march, Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha, also claimed that the 2024 Lok Sabha elections were 'illegal' and said the INDIA bloc will send Kumar to jail.

But the BJP was quick to hit back at Gandhi, with party's national spokesperson Sambit Patra calling the Congress leader an 'illegal LoP'. He also called the INDIA bloc march a 'flop show' and said 40 per cent of the space at the Ramlila Maidan remained vacant.

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