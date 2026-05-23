Telangana CM Revanth Reddy cuts convoy size following PM Modi's call to save fuel | VIDEO

Hyderabad:

Telangana Chief Minister Anumula Revanth Reddy on Saturday reduced the number of vehicles in his convoy following calls by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to save fuel amid the ongoing crisis in the Middle East.

The chief minister was seen travelling without high security and jammer in his convoy. A video also went viral in which Reddy's convoy included just three vehicles, as it left from his Jubilee Hills residence in Hyderabad for Secretariat.

Several other chief ministers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), including Uttar Pradesh's Yogi Adityanath, Chhattisgarh's Vishnu Deo Sai, Rajasthan's Bhajanlal Sharma, Madhya Pradesh's Mohan Yadav, Bihar's Samrat Choudhary and Delhi's Rekha Gupta, had also cut vehicles in their convoys.

Besides, many union ministers, including Home Minister Amit Shah, and senior leaders of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) did the same.

This was followed after PM Modi himself significantly reduced his convoy vehicles. Citing sources, news agency PTI reported that the prime minister also directed the inclusion of electric vehicles (EVs) in his convoy.

PM's repeated request to save fuel

Since the start of this month, PM Modi has been urging people to reduce their consumption of fuel because of the ongoing war between the United States (US) and Iran. During a really in Hyderabad on May 10, he also advised people to opt for working from home (WFH) in order to save fuel.

Besides, he also advised for use of EVs, and asked people to avoid unnecessary purchase of gold for a year and expensive weddings in foreign. According to him, this would also help India to save foreign reserves, as the world continues to deal with hike in crude rates.

"During COVID-19 pandemic, facilities like work from home, online meetings, video conferencing were used. Today, we should start using them again," PM Modi had said.

Since then, rates of petrol, diesel and compressed natural gas (CNG) have been hiked by the government thrice. The latest hike was on Saturday when petrol and diesel prices were revised by 87 and 91 paise per litre, respectively. But despite this hike, the government has assured India has sufficient fuel reserves and there is no need to panic.

ALSO READ - Centre affirms no cap on petrol, diesel purchase; several distributors served notices over violations