Telangana bandh: Who has called it and why it is being held? All you need to know Telangana bandh: The agitators are mainly protesting against the Telangana High Court's stay on the state government's order on providing 42 per cent reservations to the BC community in local bodies.

Hyderabad:

A statewide bandh, called by the Backward Classes organisations, is being held in Telangana on Saturday, demanding a 42 per cent reservation for the BC community in the state. The bandh has been supported by multiple political parties, including the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress and Left parties.

Why a bandh has been called in Telangana?

The agitators are mainly protesting against the Telangana High Court's stay on the state government's order on providing 42 per cent reservations to the BC community in local bodies. Later, the state government had also moved to the Supreme Court against the high court order, but suffered a setback there as well.

The proposed order, notably, would take the total reservation to 67 per cent for the Other Backward Classes (OBCs), Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (STs) and other castes. During the hearing, the Telangana government said all political parties have supported the proposed order, passing an unanimous resolution in favour of it, but the apex court reminded it of the 50 per cent cap on reservation.

Telangana bandh: What's open and what will stay closed?

Because of the bandh, all schools, colleges and government offices will remain closed in the state. Apart from this, public transport is also expected to get hit by the bandh. However, all essential services will stay operational.

What political parties are saying?

In a rare case of bonhomie, all political parties have supported the bandh in Telangana. In a statement, BRS working president KT Rama Rao said the party has always backed the BCs, as he accused the Congress of betraying the community. "If 42 per cent reservation is implemented across every field, lakhs of BC youth will benefit. BC associations must continue to demand their rightful share in all sectors – from government jobs to contracts," he said, supporting the bandh.

The BJP has also backed the bandh, with party MP R Krishnaiah, saying the sit-in represents the collective voice of all BC communities in the state. "We are going to protest in a big way, calling a bandh for justice to pressure the government to provide reservations for both employment and local bodies," he said.

Notably, Congress - which is in power in Telangana - has also backed the bandh and slammed the BJP, with deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka alleging that the Modi government at the Centre is not approving the BC quota enhancement bills.