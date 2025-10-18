Advertisement
  3. Telangana Bandh: All political parties back bandh; bus services affected across state

Telangana bandh/ file photo
Edited By: Aalok Sen Sharma
Published: , Updated:
Hyderabad:

The Telangana Backwards Class Joint Action Committee (BC JAC) has decided to hold a statewide bandh on Saturday, demanding 42 per cent reservation for Backward Classes (BCs) in local bodies. This comes after the Supreme Court refused to stay High Court's verdict on Telangana government's proposed order to provide 42 per cent reservation to the BCs in municipalities and panchayats. 

Interestingly, the bandh has been supported by all political parties in the state, including the ruling Congress. The grand old party has also taken this opportunity to attack the Modi government at the Centre, calling it against the BCs. Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has also backed the bandh and hit back at Congress for failing to provide the BCs their rights in the state. 

 

  • 11:21 AM (IST)Oct 18, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Telangana bandh: Who has called it and why is it being held?

    A statewide bandh, called by the Backward Classes organisations, is being held in Telangana on Saturday, demanding a 42 per cent reservation for the BC community in the state. The bandh has been supported by multiple political parties, including the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress and Left parties. Click here to read more.

  • 11:01 AM (IST)Oct 18, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Telangana a state of weaker sections: BJP MP Etala Rajendra

    BJP MP Etala Rajendra says, "Since independence, no chief minister from the OBC community has ever been sworn in to the state. Telangana is nothing but a state of the weaker sections... It is PM Modi, who announced that there will be an OBC CM if BJP comes to power... Today, PM Modi has set up a commission to understand the overall view of the situation of employment, education, culture, and the economic aspect of the BC community."

  • 10:46 AM (IST)Oct 18, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Bus services hit in Telangana

    Because of the bandh, bus services have been affected in Telangana and most of the TGSRTC buses are confined to depots. 

  • 10:43 AM (IST)Oct 18, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    BRS backs bandh

    The BRS has also backed the bandh in Telangana. Party's working president, KT Rama Rao, has attacked the Congress for the bandh and said that the grand old party didn't handle the BC quota promise sincerely.

  • 10:05 AM (IST)Oct 18, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Telangana Bandh today: What remains open and what stays shut | Check details

    Political parties across Telangana have come together to support a bandh called by the Backward Class Joint Action Committee (BC JAC). The bandh is being held in protest against a recent Telangana High Court decision that stopped 42% reservation for Backward Classes (BCs) in local body elections. Click here to read more.

  • 9:47 AM (IST)Oct 18, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    BJP MP Etala Rajendra participates in bandh

    BJP MP Etala Rajendra on Saturday participated in the statewide bandh at Jubilee Bus Station.

  • 9:27 AM (IST)Oct 18, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    BJP backs bandh

    The BJP has also backed the bandh in Telangana and slammed the Congress government in the state for failing to provide the BC community their rights.

  • 9:24 AM (IST)Oct 18, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    I urge everyone to participate in bandh: Deputy CM

    Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said: "I appeal to everyone — the general public and all communities — to participate in the BC bandh on October 18, which is being organised across the state against the BJP."

  • 9:24 AM (IST)Oct 18, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Congress supports bandh

    Congress, which is in power in Telangana, has supported the bandh. However, it has urged people to ensure that everything remains peaceful. 

  • 9:23 AM (IST)Oct 18, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Why the bandh has been called?

    The bandh has been called by BC community demanding 42 per cent reservation in local bodies.

  • 9:21 AM (IST)Oct 18, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Who has called the bandh?

    The bandh has been called by the Telangana Backwards Class Joint Action Committee. 

