Live Telangana Bandh: All political parties back bandh; bus services affected across state Telangana Bandh LIVE Updates: The bandh has been supported by all political parties in the state, including the ruling Congress.

Hyderabad:

The Telangana Backwards Class Joint Action Committee (BC JAC) has decided to hold a statewide bandh on Saturday, demanding 42 per cent reservation for Backward Classes (BCs) in local bodies. This comes after the Supreme Court refused to stay High Court's verdict on Telangana government's proposed order to provide 42 per cent reservation to the BCs in municipalities and panchayats.

Interestingly, the bandh has been supported by all political parties in the state, including the ruling Congress. The grand old party has also taken this opportunity to attack the Modi government at the Centre, calling it against the BCs. Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has also backed the bandh and hit back at Congress for failing to provide the BCs their rights in the state.