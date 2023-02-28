Follow us on Image Source : ANI Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: Amit Shah meets JP Nadda to discuss poll strategy to wrest power from BRS

Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: Union Home Minister and BJP senior leader Amit Shah reached the residence of BJP National President JP Nadda to discuss the poll strategy to wrest power from Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) formerly known as Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS).

Amit Shah-JP Nadda review meeting

Ahead of the Assembly elections in the state, a review meeting is taking place at Nadda's residence to plan out strategies and further programs to gear up for the election.

According to a report of ANI, Bandi Sanjay-BJP Telangana president, Telangana BJP leaders including DK Aruna-National vice president of BJP, Nizamabad MP Arvind Dharampuri, Sudhakar Reddy-TN Co- in charge, K Laxman, G Kishan Reddy, Vijay Santhi and others reached party national president JP Nadda's residence for the review meeting.

