Telangana Assembly Election 2023: Complete candidate list of Congress

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge

Congress in its manifesto has offered a comprehensive plan for the development of Telangana that balances welfare and development. Free 24-hour electricity for agricultural use, mega recruitment to fill teacher, vacancies within six months of taking office, Rs two lakh crop loan waiver and interest-free crop loans up to Rs three lakh annually are some of the other promises. Out of 119 seats, the Congress has fielded its candidates on 118 constituencies. The Congress has also fielded senior leader and former Minister Ramreddy Damodar Reddy for the Suryapet constituency.

Election officials in Telangana have found 2,898 nominations of candidates for the November 30 assembly elections to be valid before withdrawal and rejected nominations of 606 candidates during scrutiny. Polling for the 119-member assembly will be held on November 30, while votes will be counted and results declared on December 3.

COMPLETE COVERAGE OF TELANGANA ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS

HERE IS THE COMPLETE LIST OF CONGRESS CANDIDATES