Telangana Assembly Election 2023: Complete candidate list of BRS

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Chief Minister KCR during campaigning

Telangana Assembly Election 2023: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) candidates will fight on 115 of 119 Assembly seats. One of the main candidates in the fray for the upcoming Telangana Assembly Election is Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao from Kamareddy and Gajwel. The Chief Minister exuded confidence that his party will be securing 95-105 seats in the upcoming elections. CM Rao said only seven changes have been made to the candidate list, which includes constituencies like Boath, Khanapur, Wyra, Korutla, Uppal, Asifabad, and Metpally. Releasing the party manifesto, BRS chief and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said all 93 lakh families living below the poverty line (BPL) in the state would be provided life insurance cover of Rs five lakh and that the government would bear the cost of the premium.

Election officials in Telangana have found 2,898 nominations of candidates for the November 30 assembly elections to be valid before withdrawal, and rejected nominations of 606 candidates during scrutiny. Polling for the 119-member assembly will be held on November 30, while votes will be counted and results declared on December 3.

COMPLETE COVERAGE OF TELANGANA ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS

COMPLETE LIST OF BJP CANDIDATES OF TELANGANA