Telangana Assembly Election 2023: Complete candidate list of BJP

The BJP has assured probe into the BRS government's "corrupt deals" and has called Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar "number one in corruption" in the country. The BJP's manifesto also said that it would appoint a commission of enquiry to probe into various projects commissioned in the name of development, including Kaleshwaram and Dharani, that have seen huge cost escalations and corruption.

Election officials in Telangana have found 2,898 nominations of candidates for the November 30 assembly elections to be valid before withdrawal, and rejected nominations of 606 candidates during scrutiny. Polling for the 119-member assembly will be held on November 30, while votes will be counted and results declared on December 3.

