Telangana appeals Centre to sanction 20 lakh houses under PMAY 2.0

Telangana CM meets Manohar Lal Khattar

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday urged to the Centre to sanction 20 lakh houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana 2.0 to the state. In an official statement, CM Reddy also asked for funds for other projects including proposed Metro Rail corridors. A release from the CMO on Friday night said Reddy urged Union Minister for Housing and Urban Development Manohar Lal Khattar to allocate one lakh solar pumps under PM Kusum to ensure continuous supply of irrigation water to tribal farmers in Telangana.

“CM Revanth Reddy urged the Union Minister to sanction 20 lakh houses to Telangana which happened to be the first state to join PMAY 2.0 and also ready with comprehensive data and a complete plan for the construction of houses," the release said.

Telangana CMO shared the request made my CM Reddy to the Union Minister on X and wrote, "Chief Minister to sanction 20 lakh houses under Prime Minister's Awas Yojana (Urban) 2.0 to Telangana. He appealed to the Union Housing and Urban Development Minister Shri Manohar Lal Khattar. Reminding that Telangana is the first state to join PMAY 2.0, he requested that houses be sanctioned to the state as comprehensive data is ready."

The Chief Minister explained that six corridors have been identified under Metro Phase-II as Hyderabad has less metro connectivity as compared to Delhi, Chennai and Bangalore. Reddy said the DPRs (detailed project report) for the first five corridors (76.4 km) of Metro Rail (out of six envisaged) have already been submitted to the Centre and requested to Khattar to approve them and allocate Rs 24,269 crore funds under the Joint Venture (JV) between the central and state governments.

Explaining the importance of the river Musi Rejuvenation project, Revanth Reddy asked Khattar to extend the central assistance of Rs 10,000 crore for the construction of canals on 55 km (total 110 km) stretch, box drains and STPs on both sides of the river to prevent the sewage entering the river.

The CM apprised the Union Minister of a Comprehensive Sewerage Major Plan (CSMP) prepared at a cost of Rs 17,212 crores for the construction of sewerage network in Hyderabad city and 27 nearby urban bodies.

Khattar lauded the CM for securing investments to the tune of Rs 1.78 lakh crore for the state.

The Chief Minister told the Union Minister that the PM aims to transform the country into a USD 5 trillion economy and that Telangana also aspired to achieve the target of USD 1 trillion economy, the release added. Union Minister Khattar was in the city on Friday night and held a review meeting with officials.

