Telangana: 23-year-old IIT student from Odisha found dead on campus in Sangareddy

Telangana news: Police said they recovered a letter apparently left behind by the deceased, citing, depression, as a possible reason behind her death. Following the incident, police said they have registered a case under 174 CrPC on the basis of a complaint filed by the authorities at the institute.

Sangareddy (Telangana) Updated on: August 09, 2023 7:45 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). A 23-year-old girl was found dead in IIT Sangareddy campus

Telangana news: A 23-year-old Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) student from Odisha, allegedly battling depression, died by suicide at the college campus in Telangana's Sangareddy district, police informed on Tuesday (August 8). 

According to the police, the student was found hanging in her hostel room at the IIT campus on Monday late evening. Police said they recovered a letter apparently left behind by the deceased, citing, depression, as a possible reason behind her death. Following the incident, police said they have registered a case under 174 CrPC on the basis of a complaint filed by the authorities at the institute.

Police said the body was sent for post-mortem, adding that the family of the deceased was informed of the incident.

Rajesh Nayak, sub inspector, Sangareddy Rural, said, "A 23-year-old girl named Mamitha Nayak was found hanging in her hostel room at the IIT campus on Monday night. She left behind a letter citing depression as the reason for her death. She is a native of Odisha".Police said they received word of the incident on Tuesday, 9:00 pm." Further investigation is underway in the matter," the officer added. 

