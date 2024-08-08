Telangana: 18-month-old boy attacked by stray dog in Karimnagar | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SCREENGRAB 18-month-old boy attacked by stray dog in Telangana's Karimnagar.

Telangana news: An 18-month-old boy was hospitalised after being attacked by a stray dog in Telangana's Karimnagar district. The incident took place near Satavahana University in Karimnagar.

In a CCTV footage, the toddler, identified as Harinandan, could be seen playing with another child on the roadside when the dog pounced on him, inflicting severe injuries.

Similar incident happened in Hyderabad

Earlier, a woman sustained injuries after being attacked by a pack of 15 stray dogs while on a morning walk in Hyderabad. The incident, which was recorded on CCTV, occurred on June 21. The victim's husband, Badri, complained that many tenants feed stray animals inside the premises of their rented accommodation.

Rajeshwari, the victim of a stray dog attack who was fortunate enough to have dodged 15 pounding canines, shared the incident and claimed that the local authorities have not been doing anything about the stray dog menace in the area, adding that the incident could have been deadly if it had involved children or the elderly.

