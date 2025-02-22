SLBC tunnel collapse: PM Modi speaks to Telangana CM, assures all help in rescue efforts Telangana SLBC tunnel collapse: At least eight people are feared trapped after a section of SLBC tunnel collapsed in state's Nagarkurnool district.

At least eight workers were feared trapped when a section of a roof collapsed in the under construction stretch of the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) in Nagarkurnool district of Telangana on Saturday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy regarding the rescue operation at the SLBC tunnel. CM Revanth Reddy briefed the PM about the incident, eight workers trapped in the tunnel and the rescue operations to save the victims.

PM Modi calls Telangana CM

Over the call, Telangana CM told PM Modi that Ministers Uttam Kumar Reddy and Jupalli Krishna Rao are closely monitoring the rescue operations at the spot. The PM informed CM Revanth Reddy that NDRF team will be deployed immediately for rescue operations and assured the Central government's full support to the Telangana government.

SLBC tunnel collapse

Eight persons were trapped inside after a section of roof collapsed in the under construction stretch in the tunnel of Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) project. The rescue operation is underway and the state government is taking the help of experts, including those who rescued the trapped workers in an incident in Uttarakhand last year, and sought the help of the Indian Army and NDRF.

Those trapped include two engineers, two machine operators and four workers.

The personnel were trapped 14 kms inside the tunnel. The seepage of water and soil began slowly and increased later prompting the workers to come out. They also heard a loud sound as they felt some "geological disturbance" outside the tunnel, told Telangana Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy.

"Our government is doing everything to save the lives of those eight persons. We also spoke to the experts involved in saving the individuals in the Uttarakhand incident," he said.