Five electrocuted to death, four injured during Krishna Janmashtami procession in Hyderabad Five people were electrocuted to death, and four others were injured when the chariot of Sri Krishna Janmashtami artists in Srinivasa came in contact with electric wires.

Hyderabad:

At least five people died while four others were injured after a chariot came into contact with high-tension electric wires during Krishna Janmasthami celebrations in Hyderabad. The incident occurred late Sunday night at Gokulnagar in Ramanthapur when people were participating in the procession.

According to the police, the injured were rushed to the hospital, while the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

"Five people died on the spot and four others were injured after receiving a live electric shock during the Sri Krishna Janmashtami procession last night. The injured were shifted to a hospital for further treatment, and the deceased bodies were sent for post-mortem examination," Uppal police inspector said.

KT Rama Rao expressess grief

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao expressed deep sorrow over the tragic incident and the loss of lives. "I am deeply shocked to hear about the accident that took place in Gokhale Nagar, Ramanthapur. Sadly, five people lost their lives due to electric shock in this procession held as part of the Sri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations. It is heartbreaking that Krishna Yadav, Srikanth Reddy, Suresh Yadav, Rudra Vikas, and Rajendra Reddy died in this tragedy," KTR said.

"I express my deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. I appeal to the government to support the families of the deceased. I sincerely wish the speedy recovery of the four people who are seriously injured in this incident and are undergoing treatment in the hospital," he said.

Further, KTR requested the Telangana government to provide better medical assistance to the injured. "Appropriate precautions should be taken to prevent such incidents from recurring in the future," the BRS leader said.

(With ANI inputs)

Also Read: Dahi Handi 2025: 95 govindas injured during Janmashtami celebrations across Mumbai, 2 critical

Also Read: Eight Delhi Police personnel suspended for lapses in Janmashtami security at ISKCON temple