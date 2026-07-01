Revanth Reddy vs Nitin Nabin: BJP-Congress slugfest escalates ahead of 2028 Telangana polls

Hyderabad:

A fresh political confrontation has intensified in Telangana after Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and BJP national president Nitin Nabin exchanged sharp remarks over the state's political future ahead of the 2028 Assembly elections.

The latest exchange began after Nabin, during his three-day Telangana visit, expressed confidence that the BJP would emerge as a strong challenger in the state. Referring to the party's 35 per cent vote share in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, he said the BJP would strengthen its organisation across the state by following the strategy that helped it expand its presence in West Bengal. He also accused the ruling government of turning Telangana into a "personal ATM" for leaders in Delhi.

He also rebuked senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, calling him a “part-time politician”.

"Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is a part-time politician while every worker of BJP is a full-time politician and serves the people... This state government has always worried about the family and their party, not the people since it came to power," he said.

Later, talking with the reporters, the saffron party chief said the BJP was set to form the government in the state and that the process will begin with the upcoming local body polls in the state.

CM Reddy hits back

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy responded with a sarcastic remark, saying he did not even know who Nitin Nabin was. Rejecting the BJP's claims, the Chief Minister said there was no need for concern over outside political interference. He asserted that the party's local workers were capable of dealing with any challenge from the BJP.

BJP fumes over CM Reddy's remark

The Chief Minister's comments triggered a strong reaction from the BJP at the national level. Party leaders criticised his remarks and defended Nabin, accusing the Congress leadership in Telangana of trying to divert attention from governance issues.

"CM Revanth Reddy has attempted to ridicule the National President of the Bharatiya Janata Party, the world's largest political party, Nitin Nabin. The words Revanth Reddy used while addressing a public meeting were not only objectionable and condemnable but also revealed his arrogance and the culture of the Congress party specifically, the party's subservience to a single family and its tendency to prioritise that family above all else, disregarding everyone else," BJP MP Sambit Patra said.

"Mr Revanth Reddy, you are unfit to even be a student of Indian political science if you do not know the name of the National President of India's largest political party, Nitin Nabin," he added.

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