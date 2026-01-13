Revanth Reddy announces new health policy, major welfare push for Telangana Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy announced a sweeping welfare push that includes a new health policy, support for persons with disabilities and legal protection for elderly parents. He also announced political representation for transgender persons.

Hyderabad:

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has announced that the Telangana government would introduce a new Healthcare Policy in the next budget proposals of the 2026-2027 financial year. The Chief Minister launched the free distribution of retrofitted motorised vehicles, battery-operated tricycles, battery wheelchairs, laptops, hearing aids, mobile phones and other advanced equipment to persons with disabilities at Praja Bhavan on Tuesday. Rs 50 crore funds have been allocated for the new scheme, the CM said. "The government is committed to provide better health care for all in the state and hence the government decided to introduce a new health policy in the next budget," the CM added.

Further, CM Revanth Reddy also declared that Transgenders will be nominated as Co-Option members in all Municipal Corporations in the next elections. One co-option member post will be allotted to transgenders in every municipal corporation. Such a new facility will help transgenders to raise their issues.

Support for elders and disabled

Stating that the government has already launched a slew of schemes for the welfare of persons with disabilities, the Chief Minister said that the government will enact a law to give 10 per cent of the salary of the government employees to their neglected elder parents every month. The CM emphasised that the complaints lodged by elder parents against their sons should be taken as a serious issue and ensure that 10 per cent of the salary is directly transferred to the parents' bank accounts. The Government was also setting up day care centers - 'Pranaam' for senior citizens. "Our government is working from a humanitarian perspective to ensure that persons with disabilities live with self-respect in society", CM Revanth Reddy said that the State Government was allocating sufficient funds for their welfare every year.

Education and employment benefits

For the empowerment of persons with disabilities, the Chief Minister also said that a special quota was provided to them in education and employment. The State Government has already announced that Rs 2 lakh will be given to the newly wedded persons with disabilities. A government job was also given to a girl who won a medal in the Paralympics.

Inspirational call for empowerment

The CM highlighted that the People's Government was providing opportunities to persons with disabilities in all fields so that they do not feel left behind in this competitive world. CM Revanth Reddy also appealed to utilise the opportunities provided by the government and grow in life with self-confidence. The Chief Minister remembered former Union Minister Jaipal Reddy, who rose to become the Best Parliamentarian and an inspiration to persons with disabilities. Jaipal Reddy reached great heights despite facing disability.

Caste census sets benchmark

Reaffirming the government's commitment to social justice and equal opportunities for all, CM Revanth Reddy said that the Caste census conducted for the first time in the Telangana State in the country was a role model to all other states. Bowing to pressure from Telangana, the union government has agreed to conduct a caste census as part of the national census.

Praja Bhavan opens to citizens

The people's government was also implementing SC classification and providing equal opportunities. The CM said that the Praja Bhavan doors were opened for all to address the people's grievances instantly. In the previous BRS government, people were restricted to enter the Bhavan. " Now, the"Dharma Ghanta " in Praja Bhavan is solving people's issues. Let us transform Telangana state into a role model and a welfare state for the poor in the country".

