'Remove Revanth Reddy, save Telangana': Congress leader message for Sonia Gandhi, Rahul | Watch

Telangana Assembly Election 2023: Congress leaders on Tuesday protested against the party outside Bhagyalakshmi Temple in Hyderabad over the allocation of tickets ahead of the upcoming Assembly election in the state.

"I want to give a message to Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi - remove (Telangana Congress president) Revanth Reddy and save Telangana," said a Congress leader.

This comes after the grand old party released its first list of 55 candidates for Telangana on Sunday.

The party fielded Pradesh Congress chief Anumala Revanth Reddy from Kodangal assembly seat while CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu has been fielded from Madhira-SC seat.

Revanth Reddy is currently the sitting Lok Sabha MP from Malkajgiri Parliamentary constituency.

The party has also fielded its sitting Lok Sabha MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy from the Huzurnagar assembly constituency. He currently represents the Nalgonda Lok Sabha seat in Telangana.

Besides, first-timer Kota Neelima, wife of national spokesperson Pawan Khera, has also been fielded from Sanathnagar assembly seat.

Earlier today, A Revanth Reddy was detained in Hyderabad for protesting against Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao as he asked him to take a swear that his party won't use the money and liquor to lure voters ahead of the polls.

He asked K Chandrasekhar Rao to come to the Martyrs Memorial in Gun Park and swear that his party would seek votes without inducements, such as offering money and liquor to voters during the November 30 Assembly polls.

