Rahul Gandhi launches Telangana gig workers' welfare scheme, announces Rs 15 lakh insurance cover

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday launched the Telangana Gig Workers' Social Security and Welfare Scheme, saying the state government had fulfilled its promise to provide social security and protection to gig workers. Addressing workers in Hyderabad, he announced accident and health insurance cover, access to work-related data, Wi-Fi-enabled rest zones and a 1 per cent contribution from every transaction towards their welfare and future.

Gandhi, who took part in a bike rally with gig workers before addressing them, dedicated the legislation to the workers, describing them as "the foundation of the economy" and "partners in progress". Recalling an earlier meeting where workers had shared their problems and demands, he said the Congress party and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had promised to take steps to help and protect them. "Today, we are fulfilling that promise," he said. Revanth Reddy, his Cabinet colleagues and other Congress leaders were present at the launch.

Gig workers to get Rs 5 lakh accident and Rs 10 lakh health insurance

Under the scheme, every gig worker in Telangana will be guaranteed Rs 5 lakh in accident insurance and Rs 10 lakh in health insurance. Gandhi said an accident or illness could leave a worker unable to earn, affecting the financial security of the entire family.

"If you meet with an accident or fall ill, you suffer enormous losses, and your entire family is affected because you are unable to work," he said, explaining the need for insurance protection.

He also stressed that workers should have a pension and social security, with money saved for their future. "You should also be entitled to a pension. You should have social security, and money should be saved for your future as well," Gandhi said.

Companies to contribute 1% of every transaction

Another key provision is a 1 per cent contribution from every transaction towards gig workers' welfare. Gandhi said the contribution would apply to every delivery and ride, including services provided through platforms such as Uber and Blinkit.

"One per cent of the amount from every transaction and every delivery will go directly into your bank account for your future and protection," he said.

He added that companies would have to make this contribution on every transaction across Telangana. The money would first go to the Gig Workers' Board, which would ensure that it reached workers' bank accounts directly.

"Company will have to give you this in every city of Telangana. This money will go to the Gig Workers' Board, and the board will then ensure that the money is transferred directly to your bank accounts," Gandhi said.

New law to give workers access to their own data

Gandhi also highlighted the importance of giving gig workers access to their own work-related data, saying they had been unable to see or track this information until now.

Calling the 21st century the "century of data", he pointed out that companies and platforms such as Google, Facebook, WhatsApp and Uber function on the strength of data. Yet, workers who complete deliveries and rides did not have access to details about their own work, earnings or payments.

"You did not receive information about the work you had done, how much time a delivery took, how much money you earned or when the payment was made," he said.

"The data belonged to you, the hard work was yours, yet you could not even access your own data," Gandhi added.

He said the new law would give workers the right to access this information. The Telangana government would ensure that details of the work they do, the rides they complete and the payments they receive are available on their mobile phones.

Wi-Fi-enabled rest zones to come up across Telangana

The scheme also seeks to address the lack of dedicated resting spaces for gig workers, who spend long hours travelling across cities to deliver goods and provide services.

Gandhi said workers often move around under the sun but do not have designated places where they can stop and take a break. "You move across the cities of Telangana under the sun, you deliver goods, but you do not have dedicated places to rest," he said.

To address this, the state government will set up Wi-Fi-enabled rest zones in Hyderabad and other cities across Telangana. Workers will be able to park their vehicles, sit, relax, rest or sleep at these facilities.

"So, Govt of Telangana is going to set up Wi-Fi-enabled rest zones where you can park your vehicle, rest, sit, relax or sleep in Hyderabad and all cities of the state," Gandhi said.

Rahul Gandhi accuses BJP-RSS of favouring billionaires

Gandhi also targeted the BJP and the RSS, alleging that their ideology was aimed at benefiting big industrialists while leaving workers vulnerable to exploitation.

He said there were two competing ideologies in the 21st century. Accusing the BJP-RSS of wanting to turn gig workers into "bonded labourers", he alleged that they expected workers to toil for long hours while the benefits went to wealthy individuals and large companies.

"They want you to work 24 hours a day, give your blood and sweat, suffer injuries in accidents, die, remain suppressed and exploited, while all the benefits go to billionaires like Ambani and Adani, and companies like Uber and Ola," he said.

Gandhi added that workers were being denied the fruits of their own hard work. He said the Telangana legislation was intended to give them protection and ensure that they received a share of the value generated through their labour.

Telangana passed gig workers' welfare law in March

The Telangana government enacted the Telangana Platform Based Gig Workers (Registration, Social Security and Welfare) Bill, 2026, in March this year. The legislation followed Gandhi's interactions with gig workers during his Bharat Jodo Yatra, when he had highlighted their concerns.

At Saturday's launch, Gandhi recalled how workers had shared their grievances with him during an earlier meeting. He said he had promised that the Congress party and the Chief Minister would work towards addressing their demands.

"At that time, I said that the Congress party and our Chief Minister would try to help and protect you. That was our promise, and today we are fulfilling it," he said.

He dedicated the legislation to gig workers, describing it as a step towards recognising their contribution to the economy and providing them with social security and protection.

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