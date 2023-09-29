Telangana: PM to inaugurate, lay foundation of various projects worth Rs 21,500 cr on Oct 1 and 3. Details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Telangana: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit poll-bound Telangana on October 1 to inaugurate and lay foundation stone of various development projects worth Rs 21,566 crore.

Speaking on PM Modi's upcoming visit, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said that during his Mahabubnagar trip, the Prime Minister would launch projects worth Rs 13,545 crore, while in Nizamabad he would either launch or inaugurate projects of Rs 8,021 crore.

On October 1, PM Modi will reach Mahabubnagar district, where he will dedicate to nation and lay the foundation stone of multiple developmental projects worth more than Rs 13,500 crore, in important sectors like road, rail, petroleum and natural gas and higher education.

During the programme, Prime Minister will also flag off a train service through video conferencing.

In order to provide more impetus to modern road infrastructure across the country, PM Modi will lay foundation stone and dedicate to nation of multiple road projects.

PM Modi to lay foundation stone, inaugurate various road projects

Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of key road projects that are part of Nagpur – Vijayawada Economic Corridor.

The projects include - 108 km long ‘four lane access controlled Greenfield highway from Warangal to Khammam section of NH-163G’ and 90 km long ‘four lane access controlled greenfield highway from Khammam to Vijayawada section of NH-163G.

These road projects will be developed at a total cost of about Rs 6,400 crore. The projects will reduce travel distance between Warangal and Khammam by about 14 km; and between Khammam and Vijayawada by about 27 km.

Prime Minister will also dedicate to nation a road project - ‘four laning of 59 km long Suryapet to Khammam section of NH-365BB’.

Built at a cost of about Rs. 2,460 crore, the project is a part of Hyderabad – Visakhapatnam Corridor and is developed under Bharatmala Pariyojana. It will also provide better connectivity to Khammam district and coastal regions of Andhra Pradesh.

During the project, Prime Minister will dedicate ‘37 Kms of Jaklair – Krishna New Railway Line’. Built at a cost of more than Rs 500 crore, the new rail line section brings areas of the backward district of Narayanpet for the first time onto the Railway Map.

PM Modi to flag off Hyderabad (Kacheguda) – Raichur – Hyderabad (Kacheguda) train

Prime Minister will also flag-off the inaugural Hyderabad (Kacheguda) – Raichur – Hyderabad (Kacheguda) train service from Krishna station via video conferencing.

The train service will connect Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Mahabubnagar, Narayanpet districts in Telangana with Raichur district in Karnataka.

The service will provide first-time rail connectivity to several new areas in backward districts of Mahabubnagar and Narayanpet, benefiting students, daily commuters, labourers, and local handloom industry in the region.

New oil and gas pipeline projects to be unveiled during PM's visit

The Prime Minister will dedicate to nation ‘Hassan-Cherlapalli LPG Pipeline Project’.

Built at a cost of about Rs 2,170 crore, the LPG pipeline, from Hassan in Karnataka to Cherlapalli (suburb of Hyderabad), provides a safe, cost-efficient, and eco-friendly mode of LPG transportation and distribution in the region.

He will also lay the foundation stone of ‘Multi- Product Petroleum Pipeline of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) from Krishnapatnam to Hyderabad (Malkapur)’.

The 425 kilometre pipeline will be built at a cost of Rs 1940 crore. The pipeline will provide safe, faster, efficient and environment friendly mode of petroleum products in the region.

PM Modi will also inaugurate ‘five new buildings of University of Hyderabad’ i.e, School of Economics; School of Mathematics & Statistics; School of Management Studies; Lecture Hall Complex – III; and Sarojini Naidu School of Arts & Communication (Annexe).

The upgradation of infrastructure at University of Hyderabad is a step towards providing improved facilities and amenities to the students and faculty.

With inputs from PTI

