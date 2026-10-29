20-year-old NEET aspirant dies by suicide in Hyderabad after failing to secure medical seat

Hyderabad:

A 20-year-old NEET aspirant allegedly died by suicide at his residence after reportedly becoming depressed over failing to secure a medical seat, police said on Thursday. His family members found him hanging at their house on Wednesday evening.

The deceased had been undergoing coaching for an extended period and appeared for the NEET examination this year but failed to secure a medical seat, police said.

"He was under depression over it," a police official said, based on a complaint filed by his family. A case was registered at Madannapet Police Station.

25-year-old UPSC aspirant from Andhra Pradesh dies by suicide

Earlier on October 26, a 16-year-old JEE aspirant from Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district was found hanging inside his room at a paying guest accommodation located in Rajasthan's coaching hub Kota. According to Circle Inspector Mukesh Meena, the victim had arrived in Kota six months ago to prepare for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE).

No suicide note was recovered from the room, and the reason behind the death remains unclear. The post-mortem examination is underway, and the body will be handed over to the family after the necessary formalities are completed.

Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the law, and further investigation is underway.

In a separate incident on October 19, a 25-year-old Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) aspirant from Andhra Pradesh was found hanging inside his rented flat in Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar, police said. The deceased was identified as Alta Bharat Kumar Reddy.

The student had been living in a rented flat for about a year while preparing for the UPSC exams. He was sharing the flat with his roommate, who had gone to his native place about a week ago.

According to police, a PCR call regarding the suspected suicide was received at Rajinder Nagar police station at 2.38 pm. When police personnel reached the spot, they found the flat's door locked from the inside. The fire brigade was called to open the door, following which Reddy was found hanging from a ceiling fan, police said.

The police also recovered a suicide note, which reportedly mentions stress related to his studies and depression. During the preliminary inquiry, no foul play came to light, police said.

(With PTI inputs)

(Disclaimer: This article does not intend to promote, encourage, or sensationalise self-harm or suicide in any form. If you or someone you know is experiencing emotional distress, suicidal thoughts, or a mental health crisis, please seek immediate professional help. In India, you can contact AASRA (24/7): 91-9820466726 or reach out to a trusted mental health professional, doctor, or local emergency services.)

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