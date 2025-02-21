Murder of man who filed case against KCR triggers row, his wife says he was offered Rs 10 lakh N Sarala, the deceased's wife alleged that the followers of BRS MLA Venkatramana Reddy, who is close to KCR's son and party's working president KT Rama Rao, carried out the attack. However, the BRS dismissed the allegations.

The murder of a man who had filed complaint against former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and others alleging corruption in the Kaleshwaram irrigation project triggered political slugfest as his family members claimed that he was threatened and offered Rs 10 lakh to settle the case. The ruling congress and the wife of N Rajalingamurthy, who was stabbed also pointed fingers at the BRS over the killing.

N Sarala, Rajalingamurthy’s wife alleged that the followers of BRS MLA Venkatramana Reddy, who is close to KCR's son and party's working president KT Rama Rao, carried out the attack. However, the BRS dismissed the allegations.

The 50-year-old was stabbed to death over some land disputes by unidentified persons when he was going on a bike in Jayashankar Bhupalpally town by late evening on Wednesday, police said. Addressing a press conference on Thursday, Telangana Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy accused BRS of "encouraging murder politics" during its 10 years regime.

Condemning the murder of N Rajalingamurthy, the minister claimed the victim was murdered as he questioned BRS “loot” in Kaleshwaram project.

What did the police say?

In view of the allegations by the family members of the deceased, a senior police official on Thursday told PTI that they are probing the case from all angles.

Asked if they suspect political angle behind the murder, the official said based on investigation so far those who are suspected to have committed the murder are related to the land dispute issue, however, they are also verifying the allegations made by the family members.

"We are investigating the case. We have got few clues. We are probing all angles," the official said.

Rajalingamurthy had earlier filed a private complaint in October 2023 in a court seeking registration of an FIR against BRS President Chandrasekhar Rao, also known as KCR and others after sinking of some piers of the Medigadda barrage, part of Kaleshwaram irrigation project, alleging irregularities in the construction of the project.

(With PTI inputs)