Mohammad Azharuddin, former India skipper, takes oath as minister in Telangana government Mohammad Azharuddin takes oath as minister in Revanth Reddy-led Telangana government.

New Delhi:

Congress leader and former Team India captain Mohammad Azharuddin on Friday took oath as a minister in the Revanth Reddy-led Telangana government. He was administered the oath by Governor Jishnu Dev Verma at Raj Bhavan. CM Reddy was also present at the event.

Azharuddin is the working president of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee. The decision is viewed as a strategic measure by the Indian National Congress ahead of the upcoming by-poll at Jubilee Hills.

With this, the state government has raised the number of its ministers to 16. This move brings the cabinet closer to the maximum strength of 18, as allowed by the Legislative Assembly.

Azharuddin was recently nominated as a Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) under the Governor’s quota by the state government last week. However, the appointment is still awaiting formal clearance from the Governor.

Mohammad Azharuddin’s political career

Mohammad Azharuddin joined the Indian National Congress in February 2009. He began his political career by winning the 2009 Lok Sabha election from Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad, defeating BJP’s Kunwar Sarvesh Kumar Singh.

In 2014, he contested from Rajasthan’s Tonk-Sawai Madhopur seat but lost to BJP’s Sukhbir Singh Jaunapuria.

In the 2023 elections, he unsuccessfully contested from the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency.

He was recently nominated as an MLC under the Governor’s quota, though his appointment is still pending formal approval.

Azharuddin’s cricket career

Mohammad Azharuddin made entry into international cricket for India in December 1984 against England, scoring a brilliant 110 runs in his debut innings.

In 1989, Azharuddin took over the captaincy of the Indian team from Krishnamachari Srikkanth. Under his leadership, India played 47 Test matches and 174 One Day Internationals, achieving 14 Test victories and an impressive 90 ODI wins.

Azharuddin’s captaincy saw several notable triumphs. He led India to success in the 1990–91 Asia Cup, defeating Sri Lanka in the final, and repeated the feat in the 1995 Asia Cup, once again overcoming Sri Lanka — this time by eight wickets, with Azharuddin himself earning the Man of the Match award for his fine performance.

He also captained India in two Cricket World Cups, in 1992 and 1996, despite not being able to secure the title.