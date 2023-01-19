Man boards Vande Bharat to take a selfie, what happened next will leave you ROFL

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Man boards Vande Bharat to take a selfie

Vande Bharat Express has been in news for quite a few days now. Firstly, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the train for West Bengal and then the consecutive stone-pelting incidents on the much-talked-about train. PM Modi had also virtually flagged off the Vande Bharat train between Secunderabad in Telangana and the port city of Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti on Sunday.

However, recently a funny incident on Vande Bharat caught the attention of people. A man from Andhra Pradesh, who boarded a Vande Bharat Express train to click selfies was stuck in the train as the automatic doors closed. The train was running from Visakhapatnam to Secunderabad. The man who boarded the train from Rajahmundry railway station to take a selfie eventually got off at Vijayawada.

According to the video of the incident, which went viral on social media, when the man was taking pictures, time ran out and the automatic doors closed. As a result, the man had to wait till the train reached Vijayawada. In the video, one of the ticket collectors can be heard saying that the next stop is Vijayawada.

The video which gave a field day on social media also garnered suggestions from the users for Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav and South Central Railways. "A suggestion to @SCRailwayIndia @RailMinIndia, implementing Public Address system about doors closing in xx times could be a helpful feature for actually boarding passengers with luggage, etc."