  Mahabubabad Municipal Election Results 2026: List of winners of Kesamduram, Dornakal, Maripeda and Thorrur

Mahabubabad Municipal Election Results 2026: Counting for the Telangana Urban Local Body polls began at 8 AM on February 13, sparking a fierce contest across Mahabubabad district’s five municipalities — Dornakal, Kesamudram, Maripeda, Thorrur and Mahabubabad.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. Image Source : PTI
The Mahabubabad district witnessed an intense battle among political parties as counting for the Telangana Urban Local Body polls commenced at 8 AM on Friday, February 13. The Mahabubabad district has five Municipalities: Dornakal, Kesamduram, Maripeda, Thorrur and Mahabubabad itself. Congress party's Balram Naik is the sitting MP in the Mahabubabad Lok Sabha constituency.

The Congress party displayed a strong performance in the Mahabubabad district as it straightforwardly won two of the five Municipalities, while being tied with the Bharat Rashtra Samithi at one and losing to BRS at another Municipality. Here is a list of the winners of the Municipalities in the Mahabubabad district.

List of winners in Kesamudram Municipality:

Ward No Winning candidate Party
1 Jatoth Sujatha BRS
2 Banoth Sunitha INC
3 Dharavath Kishor INC
4 Doodapaka Krishna BRS
5 Lingala Rajamani BRS
6 Payirala Sharath Yadav BRS
7 Ravula Vinay BRS
8 Kanukula Subhadra INC
9 Vemula Bharathi INC
10 Mekala Sharadha BRS
11 Aage Ramu BRS
12 T. Veeresh INC
13 Allam Rama INC
14 Banoth Aruna Kumari BRS
15 Banoth Vijaya INC
16 Vallambasu Uma INC

List of winners in the Dornakal Municipality:

Ward No Winning candidate Party
1 Mada Lavanya INC
2 Banoth Prameela INC
3 Badavath Veeranna INC
4 Dharavath Vijaya BRS
5 Badavath Hemalatha INC
6 Kondeti Raja Kumari INC
7 Tejavath Naveen INC
8 Gugloth Ramu BRS
9 Boragalla Sharath Babu BRS
10 Mallam Praveena INC
11 Bobbala Sandya INC
12 Badeti Ramakotesh INC
13 Yellavula Suvarna INC
14 Angoth Shailaja BRS
15 Gara Ramesh INC

List of winners in the Maripeda Municipality:

Ward No Winning candidate Party
1 Islavath Tirupati INC
2 Bhanothu Bhadrama  
3 Panugothu Ramulu  
4 Merugu Ramu  
5 Boda Baskar  
6 Kalam Sunitha  
7 Mandan Kanthamma  
8 Vesarapu Pragathi  
9 Guglothu Neela  
10 Badhawath Baby  
11 Loudiya Satyavati  
12 Gantla Gowtham Reddy  
13 Gantla Sujatha  
14 Jatothu Suresh  
15 Lunawat Ramesh  

List of winners in the Thorrur Municipality:

Ward No Winning Candidate Party
1 Bhusani Jayamma BRS
2 Thunam Sravan INC
3 Thooparti Ravi BRS
4 Perla Jampa BRS
5 Chaapala Bhapu Reddy INC
6 Pedagani Kalavathi INC
7 Madgula Bhavani Latha BRS
8 Allam Shyamala BRS
9 Kinnera Kavitha BRS
10 Muddhasani Suresh INC
11 Karne Nagaraju BRS
12 Dharavath Padma BRS
13 Basanaboyina Ilamma INC
14 Soma Rajani INC
15 C Aliveni BRS
16 Jatothu Bhadru INC

List of winners in the Mahabubabad Municipality:

WARD-1 – Dhupathi Spandana | Party: INC | Status: Won

WARD-2 – Ambati Shivakumar | Party: INC | Status: Won

WARD-3 – Karivu Rajitha | Party: Others | Status: Won

WARD-4 – Gugguloth Jyothi | Party: Others | Status: Won

WARD-5 – Boda Ramya | Party: BRS | Status: Won

WARD-6 – Bhukya Bujji | Party: BRS | Status: Won

WARD-7 – Nenurla Naima | Party: INC | Status: Won

WARD-8 – Bhanothu Parvathi | Party: INC | Status: Won

WARD-9 – Kandukuru Sudha Mohan | Party: BRS | Status: Won

WARD-10 – Bhanothu Padma | Party: BRS | Status: Won

WARD-11 – Boda Ravi Kumar | Party: INC | Status: Won

WARD-12 – Chintiya Jareedhan | Party: BRS | Status: Won

WARD-13 – Kate Bhaskar | Party: Others | Status: Won

WARD-14 – Gadipally Nageswara Rao | Party: INC | Status: Won

WARD-15 – Bhanothu Babu | Party: Others | Status: Won

WARD-16 – Bhanothu Padma | Party: Others | Status: Won

WARD-17 – Gugguloth Naresh | Party: BRS | Status: Won

WARD-18 – Rakeshpalli Naveen | Party: Others | Status: Won

WARD-19 – Chidarla Aruna | Party: INC | Status: Won

WARD-20 – Bhanothu Laxmi | Party: BRS | Status: Won

WARD-21 – Zareena Begum | Party: BRS | Status: Won

WARD-22 – P. Dhanalakshmi | Party: INC | Status: Won

WARD-23 – B. Aishwarya | Party: INC | Status: Won

WARD-24 – S. Dilip | Party: INC | Status: Won

WARD-25 – Nara Sandhya | Party: Others | Status: Won

WARD-26 – Malothu Sridher | Party: BJP | Status: Won

WARD-27 – Nimmala Madhavi | Party: INC | Status: Won

WARD-28 – B. Raju | Party: Others | Status: Won

WARD-29 – S. Somaiah | Party: Others | Status: Won

WARD-30 – G. Vijaya | Party: Others | Status: Won

WARD-31 – P. Swetha | Party: INC | Status: Won

WARD-32 – Parveen Fathima | Party: INC | Status: Won

WARD-33 – Bammepally Ajay Sai Rathi | Party: Others | Status: Won

WARD-34 – Gunda Rajasekhar | Party: BRS | Status: Won

WARD-35 – K. Naga Rani | Party: BRS | Status: Won

WARD-36 – Muthyam Venkanna | Party: BRS | Status: Won

Telangana Municipal Elections
