Mahabubabad Municipal Election Results 2026: List of winners of Kesamduram, Dornakal, Maripeda and Thorrur

The Mahabubabad district witnessed an intense battle among political parties as counting for the Telangana Urban Local Body polls commenced at 8 AM on Friday, February 13. The Mahabubabad district has five Municipalities: Dornakal, Kesamduram, Maripeda, Thorrur and Mahabubabad itself. Congress party's Balram Naik is the sitting MP in the Mahabubabad Lok Sabha constituency.
The Congress party displayed a strong performance in the Mahabubabad district as it straightforwardly won two of the five Municipalities, while being tied with the Bharat Rashtra Samithi at one and losing to BRS at another Municipality. Here is a list of the winners of the Municipalities in the Mahabubabad district.
List of winners in Kesamudram Municipality:
|Ward No
|Winning candidate
|Party
|1
|Jatoth Sujatha
|BRS
|2
|Banoth Sunitha
|INC
|3
|Dharavath Kishor
|INC
|4
|Doodapaka Krishna
|BRS
|5
|Lingala Rajamani
|BRS
|6
|Payirala Sharath Yadav
|BRS
|7
|Ravula Vinay
|BRS
|8
|Kanukula Subhadra
|INC
|9
|Vemula Bharathi
|INC
|10
|Mekala Sharadha
|BRS
|11
|Aage Ramu
|BRS
|12
|T. Veeresh
|INC
|13
|Allam Rama
|INC
|14
|Banoth Aruna Kumari
|BRS
|15
|Banoth Vijaya
|INC
|16
|Vallambasu Uma
|INC
List of winners in the Dornakal Municipality:
|Ward No
|Winning candidate
|Party
|1
|Mada Lavanya
|INC
|2
|Banoth Prameela
|INC
|3
|Badavath Veeranna
|INC
|4
|Dharavath Vijaya
|BRS
|5
|Badavath Hemalatha
|INC
|6
|Kondeti Raja Kumari
|INC
|7
|Tejavath Naveen
|INC
|8
|Gugloth Ramu
|BRS
|9
|Boragalla Sharath Babu
|BRS
|10
|Mallam Praveena
|INC
|11
|Bobbala Sandya
|INC
|12
|Badeti Ramakotesh
|INC
|13
|Yellavula Suvarna
|INC
|14
|Angoth Shailaja
|BRS
|15
|Gara Ramesh
|INC
List of winners in the Maripeda Municipality:
|Ward No
|Winning candidate
|Party
|1
|Islavath Tirupati
|INC
|2
|Bhanothu Bhadrama
|3
|Panugothu Ramulu
|4
|Merugu Ramu
|5
|Boda Baskar
|6
|Kalam Sunitha
|7
|Mandan Kanthamma
|8
|Vesarapu Pragathi
|9
|Guglothu Neela
|10
|Badhawath Baby
|11
|Loudiya Satyavati
|12
|Gantla Gowtham Reddy
|13
|Gantla Sujatha
|14
|Jatothu Suresh
|15
|Lunawat Ramesh
List of winners in the Thorrur Municipality:
|Ward No
|Winning Candidate
|Party
|1
|Bhusani Jayamma
|BRS
|2
|Thunam Sravan
|INC
|3
|Thooparti Ravi
|BRS
|4
|Perla Jampa
|BRS
|5
|Chaapala Bhapu Reddy
|INC
|6
|Pedagani Kalavathi
|INC
|7
|Madgula Bhavani Latha
|BRS
|8
|Allam Shyamala
|BRS
|9
|Kinnera Kavitha
|BRS
|10
|Muddhasani Suresh
|INC
|11
|Karne Nagaraju
|BRS
|12
|Dharavath Padma
|BRS
|13
|Basanaboyina Ilamma
|INC
|14
|Soma Rajani
|INC
|15
|C Aliveni
|BRS
|16
|Jatothu Bhadru
|INC
List of winners in the Mahabubabad Municipality:
WARD-1 – Dhupathi Spandana | Party: INC | Status: Won
WARD-2 – Ambati Shivakumar | Party: INC | Status: Won
WARD-3 – Karivu Rajitha | Party: Others | Status: Won
WARD-4 – Gugguloth Jyothi | Party: Others | Status: Won
WARD-5 – Boda Ramya | Party: BRS | Status: Won
WARD-6 – Bhukya Bujji | Party: BRS | Status: Won
WARD-7 – Nenurla Naima | Party: INC | Status: Won
WARD-8 – Bhanothu Parvathi | Party: INC | Status: Won
WARD-9 – Kandukuru Sudha Mohan | Party: BRS | Status: Won
WARD-10 – Bhanothu Padma | Party: BRS | Status: Won
WARD-11 – Boda Ravi Kumar | Party: INC | Status: Won
WARD-12 – Chintiya Jareedhan | Party: BRS | Status: Won
WARD-13 – Kate Bhaskar | Party: Others | Status: Won
WARD-14 – Gadipally Nageswara Rao | Party: INC | Status: Won
WARD-15 – Bhanothu Babu | Party: Others | Status: Won
WARD-16 – Bhanothu Padma | Party: Others | Status: Won
WARD-17 – Gugguloth Naresh | Party: BRS | Status: Won
WARD-18 – Rakeshpalli Naveen | Party: Others | Status: Won
WARD-19 – Chidarla Aruna | Party: INC | Status: Won
WARD-20 – Bhanothu Laxmi | Party: BRS | Status: Won
WARD-21 – Zareena Begum | Party: BRS | Status: Won
WARD-22 – P. Dhanalakshmi | Party: INC | Status: Won
WARD-23 – B. Aishwarya | Party: INC | Status: Won
WARD-24 – S. Dilip | Party: INC | Status: Won
WARD-25 – Nara Sandhya | Party: Others | Status: Won
WARD-26 – Malothu Sridher | Party: BJP | Status: Won
WARD-27 – Nimmala Madhavi | Party: INC | Status: Won
WARD-28 – B. Raju | Party: Others | Status: Won
WARD-29 – S. Somaiah | Party: Others | Status: Won
WARD-30 – G. Vijaya | Party: Others | Status: Won
WARD-31 – P. Swetha | Party: INC | Status: Won
WARD-32 – Parveen Fathima | Party: INC | Status: Won
WARD-33 – Bammepally Ajay Sai Rathi | Party: Others | Status: Won
WARD-34 – Gunda Rajasekhar | Party: BRS | Status: Won
WARD-35 – K. Naga Rani | Party: BRS | Status: Won
WARD-36 – Muthyam Venkanna | Party: BRS | Status: Won