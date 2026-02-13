Mahabubabad Municipal Election Results 2026: List of winners of Kesamduram, Dornakal, Maripeda and Thorrur

New Delhi:

The Mahabubabad district witnessed an intense battle among political parties as counting for the Telangana Urban Local Body polls commenced at 8 AM on Friday, February 13. The Mahabubabad district has five Municipalities: Dornakal, Kesamduram, Maripeda, Thorrur and Mahabubabad itself. Congress party's Balram Naik is the sitting MP in the Mahabubabad Lok Sabha constituency.

The Congress party displayed a strong performance in the Mahabubabad district as it straightforwardly won two of the five Municipalities, while being tied with the Bharat Rashtra Samithi at one and losing to BRS at another Municipality. Here is a list of the winners of the Municipalities in the Mahabubabad district.

List of winners in Kesamudram Municipality:

Ward No Winning candidate Party 1 Jatoth Sujatha BRS 2 Banoth Sunitha INC 3 Dharavath Kishor INC 4 Doodapaka Krishna BRS 5 Lingala Rajamani BRS 6 Payirala Sharath Yadav BRS 7 Ravula Vinay BRS 8 Kanukula Subhadra INC 9 Vemula Bharathi INC 10 Mekala Sharadha BRS 11 Aage Ramu BRS 12 T. Veeresh INC 13 Allam Rama INC 14 Banoth Aruna Kumari BRS 15 Banoth Vijaya INC 16 Vallambasu Uma INC

List of winners in the Dornakal Municipality:

Ward No Winning candidate Party 1 Mada Lavanya INC 2 Banoth Prameela INC 3 Badavath Veeranna INC 4 Dharavath Vijaya BRS 5 Badavath Hemalatha INC 6 Kondeti Raja Kumari INC 7 Tejavath Naveen INC 8 Gugloth Ramu BRS 9 Boragalla Sharath Babu BRS 10 Mallam Praveena INC 11 Bobbala Sandya INC 12 Badeti Ramakotesh INC 13 Yellavula Suvarna INC 14 Angoth Shailaja BRS 15 Gara Ramesh INC

List of winners in the Maripeda Municipality:

Ward No Winning candidate Party 1 Islavath Tirupati INC 2 Bhanothu Bhadrama 3 Panugothu Ramulu 4 Merugu Ramu 5 Boda Baskar 6 Kalam Sunitha 7 Mandan Kanthamma 8 Vesarapu Pragathi 9 Guglothu Neela 10 Badhawath Baby 11 Loudiya Satyavati 12 Gantla Gowtham Reddy 13 Gantla Sujatha 14 Jatothu Suresh 15 Lunawat Ramesh

List of winners in the Thorrur Municipality:

Ward No Winning Candidate Party 1 Bhusani Jayamma BRS 2 Thunam Sravan INC 3 Thooparti Ravi BRS 4 Perla Jampa BRS 5 Chaapala Bhapu Reddy INC 6 Pedagani Kalavathi INC 7 Madgula Bhavani Latha BRS 8 Allam Shyamala BRS 9 Kinnera Kavitha BRS 10 Muddhasani Suresh INC 11 Karne Nagaraju BRS 12 Dharavath Padma BRS 13 Basanaboyina Ilamma INC 14 Soma Rajani INC 15 C Aliveni BRS 16 Jatothu Bhadru INC

List of winners in the Mahabubabad Municipality:

WARD-1 – Dhupathi Spandana | Party: INC | Status: Won

WARD-2 – Ambati Shivakumar | Party: INC | Status: Won

WARD-3 – Karivu Rajitha | Party: Others | Status: Won

WARD-4 – Gugguloth Jyothi | Party: Others | Status: Won

WARD-5 – Boda Ramya | Party: BRS | Status: Won

WARD-6 – Bhukya Bujji | Party: BRS | Status: Won

WARD-7 – Nenurla Naima | Party: INC | Status: Won

WARD-8 – Bhanothu Parvathi | Party: INC | Status: Won

WARD-9 – Kandukuru Sudha Mohan | Party: BRS | Status: Won

WARD-10 – Bhanothu Padma | Party: BRS | Status: Won

WARD-11 – Boda Ravi Kumar | Party: INC | Status: Won

WARD-12 – Chintiya Jareedhan | Party: BRS | Status: Won

WARD-13 – Kate Bhaskar | Party: Others | Status: Won

WARD-14 – Gadipally Nageswara Rao | Party: INC | Status: Won

WARD-15 – Bhanothu Babu | Party: Others | Status: Won

WARD-16 – Bhanothu Padma | Party: Others | Status: Won

WARD-17 – Gugguloth Naresh | Party: BRS | Status: Won

WARD-18 – Rakeshpalli Naveen | Party: Others | Status: Won

WARD-19 – Chidarla Aruna | Party: INC | Status: Won

WARD-20 – Bhanothu Laxmi | Party: BRS | Status: Won

WARD-21 – Zareena Begum | Party: BRS | Status: Won

WARD-22 – P. Dhanalakshmi | Party: INC | Status: Won

WARD-23 – B. Aishwarya | Party: INC | Status: Won

WARD-24 – S. Dilip | Party: INC | Status: Won

WARD-25 – Nara Sandhya | Party: Others | Status: Won

WARD-26 – Malothu Sridher | Party: BJP | Status: Won

WARD-27 – Nimmala Madhavi | Party: INC | Status: Won

WARD-28 – B. Raju | Party: Others | Status: Won

WARD-29 – S. Somaiah | Party: Others | Status: Won

WARD-30 – G. Vijaya | Party: Others | Status: Won

WARD-31 – P. Swetha | Party: INC | Status: Won

WARD-32 – Parveen Fathima | Party: INC | Status: Won

WARD-33 – Bammepally Ajay Sai Rathi | Party: Others | Status: Won

WARD-34 – Gunda Rajasekhar | Party: BRS | Status: Won

WARD-35 – K. Naga Rani | Party: BRS | Status: Won

WARD-36 – Muthyam Venkanna | Party: BRS | Status: Won