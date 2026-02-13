Mahabubabad Municipal Election: Congress puts up stellar performance in district; BRS, BJP go down

New Delhi:

Congress put up a stellar performance in the Mahabubabad Municipal Election as the Grand Old Party emerged victorious on most wards in the district. The party emerged outright victorious in two of the five Municipalities, while it was the single largest party in one Municipality and was tied in another. The Bharat Rashtriya Samithi won on only one Municipality, while the Bharatiya Janata Party failed to win a Municipality.

Congress won the Dornakal and the Maripeda Municipalities, while it was the largest party in the Mahabubabad Municipality. The Grand Old Party was tied with BRS in the Kesamudram. BRS emerged victorious on only Thorrur Municipality. Check the results here:

Mahabubabad: Congress - 13, BRS - 11, BJP - 1, Others - 11, Total: 36

Kesamudram: Congress - 8, BRS - 8, BJP - 0, Others: 0, Total - 16

Dornakal: Congress - 11, BRS - 4, BJP - 0, Others - 0, Total - 15

Maripeda: Congress - 9, BRS - 5, BJP - 0, Others - 1, Total: 15

Thorrur: Congress - 7, BRS - 9, BJP - 0, Others - 0, Total: 16

Elections for municipalities, including the Mahabubabad district, are part of the 2026 Telangana urban local bodies elections held on 11 February 2026, covering 2,996 wards across 7 corporations and 116 municipalities statewide. The Mahabubabad district has five municipalities: Dornakal, Kesamudram, Mahabubabad, Maripeda and Thorrur. There are a total of 15 wards in the Dornakal municipality, while Kesamudram (the new municipality) has 16 wards. Mahabubabad Municipality has the highest number of wards: 36, while Maripeda and Thorrur have 15 and 16 wards, respectively. The last time elections took place in the district in four of these five municipalities, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), then known as the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), swept all four of them.

The Telangana Municipal Election was held peacefully with over 73 per cent of voters exercising their franchise on Wednesday in the municipal elections, which passed off well, barring minor skirmishes at a few places. The State Election Commission (SEC) said 73.01 per cent of voting was recorded. "The polling passed off peacefully", DGP B Shivadhar Reddy said.